Gravitas Scoops Prestigious ‘Recruitment Company of the Year’ Accolade

APSCo winner Gravitas Recruitment Group

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global recruitment solutions agency, Gravitas, has been named Recruitment Company of the Year by leading international recruitment trade body APSCo.

Gravitas was awarded the title in the £50-250m turnover category at the annual APSCo Awards for Excellence in London, after making it into the final three and impressing judges during a rigorous face-to-face interview. For more information, visit "What makes Gravitas the Best Recruitment Company of the Year 2023?"

Gravitas provides specialist recruitment and consultancy services, working in key niche talent shortage areas in the technology and insurance sectors.

The awards celebrate the best in the outsourcing sector and support APSCo’s commitment to raising standards in the recruitment industry.

Chairman and co-founder of Gravitas, Jonathan Ellerbeck, said the award topped off a successful year which has seen the appointment of a new CRO (later appointed as CEO), the launch of two new German offices and the acquisition of R2 Group in the Netherlands and Hamlyn Williams’ in Shenzhen, China.

Jonathan said: “This award is significant because the judging process set out to identify those companies that consistently demonstrate APSCo’s values of equality, diversity and investment in people, along with a clear purpose-led strategy.

“We are honoured that the judges at APSCo recognised how we drive excellence and develop people, through robust L&D training, live, active and vibrant DEI programmes, and the best technology in the industry.

“I can’t wait to see how Gravitas continues to push us forward to improve our industry by leading social change.”

The APSCo judges, commented: “This is an organisation with an employee-led vision. Integrity is at Gravitas Recruitment Group’s core and part of its DNA.

“Its award-winning training programme demonstrates how investing in training has directly improved both individual and organisational performance. It is also committed to social change and the diversification of the sector.”

Gravitas has offices in the UK, Germany, Hong Kong & Mainland China, Singapore and the Netherlands. To find out more about Gravitas visit https://www.gravitasgroup.co.uk/