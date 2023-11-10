Spark Closes $25M Round, Launches New Round for Growth Towards National Scale
KIGALI, RWANDA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark is delighted to announce the successful closure of our first philanthropic round, securing $27 million, exceeding our target of $25 million to back our ambitious three years strategy. We are grateful to all our partners who led and joined the round, which was anchored by the World Bank, Comic Relief, and the Government of Rwanda, with follow-on support from nearly 30 philanthropic partners.
Spark’s program is a rapidly popularizing model for decentralizing foreign aid. It combines village grants and facilitation for rural communities in the global south, enabling each to design and launch a project or business within six months to stimulate local economic growth. It is a low cost, high impact, sustainable, and easily replicated model that accelerates rural economic growth with program gains that persist for over a decade, which is a great differentiator from traditional aid that is notorious for having benefits fall off after two to three years.
With the success of the first round, Spark and our partner organizations are implementing four national scale pilots of the model, the Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP), in Rwanda, Malawi, Uganda, and Ghana – reaching 100 to 500 villages in each country, layering on external evaluations with best in class third party firms, and advancing policy work towards national uptake in one to two countries.
The FCAP has gained notable recognition by the Governments of Rwanda, Malawi, Ghana, and Uganda as a durable and equitable method of alleviating poverty. In addition, Rethink Priorities has projected the FCAP’s ROI to outperform other models of development. The Honorable Assumpta Ingabire, State Minister in charge of Social Affairs in the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) shared:
“Spark is a good partner of the Rwandan government to develop rural villages and build communities free of hunger and poverty. Spark’s support comes at an ideal time to complement other government initiatives aimed at facilitating the population's access to basic needs such as energy, adequate water, basic education, good healthcare, and hygienic sanitation, all of which are critical to economic prosperity and improved quality of life…I am very happy that the FCAP is driving local impact with inclusive participation, resulting in strong communities taking ownership over their own social, political, and economic futures.”
Governments have also demonstrated their trust and commitment to the FCAP by contributing their own resources toward the program. In Rwanda, the government contributed more than $187,000 or nearly 4% of the total program budget to support project implementation in 249 villages. Community members also contributed to the program with their time and energy throughout the FCAP process - estimated at more than $750,000 in Rwanda. This confidence in the FCAP by both government and community partners is important as it leads to marked improvements in durable livelihoods, including consumption, productive assets, and health care coverage for the country’s poorest citizens.
With the Government of Rwanda and Malawi demanding rapid progress towards national scale, Spark is opening two unique opportunities to meet the demand. Spark is seeking to raise support for an acceleration of government adoption and policy work through raising matching funds to unlock multilateral financing and reaching 1,000+ villages as the next stage towards national scale. In this capacity, the last commitment for the current round - a $5 million commitment from CRI Foundation - will be leveraged towards progressing these accelerated opportunities and unlocking multilateral financing. This will put each country on a path towards making the FCAP a universal program providing annual opportunities for communities to drive change.
To follow Spark’s journey, sign up for emails here and follow Spark on X (formerly Twitter).
Michelle Lee
Spark’s program is a rapidly popularizing model for decentralizing foreign aid. It combines village grants and facilitation for rural communities in the global south, enabling each to design and launch a project or business within six months to stimulate local economic growth. It is a low cost, high impact, sustainable, and easily replicated model that accelerates rural economic growth with program gains that persist for over a decade, which is a great differentiator from traditional aid that is notorious for having benefits fall off after two to three years.
With the success of the first round, Spark and our partner organizations are implementing four national scale pilots of the model, the Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP), in Rwanda, Malawi, Uganda, and Ghana – reaching 100 to 500 villages in each country, layering on external evaluations with best in class third party firms, and advancing policy work towards national uptake in one to two countries.
The FCAP has gained notable recognition by the Governments of Rwanda, Malawi, Ghana, and Uganda as a durable and equitable method of alleviating poverty. In addition, Rethink Priorities has projected the FCAP’s ROI to outperform other models of development. The Honorable Assumpta Ingabire, State Minister in charge of Social Affairs in the Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) shared:
“Spark is a good partner of the Rwandan government to develop rural villages and build communities free of hunger and poverty. Spark’s support comes at an ideal time to complement other government initiatives aimed at facilitating the population's access to basic needs such as energy, adequate water, basic education, good healthcare, and hygienic sanitation, all of which are critical to economic prosperity and improved quality of life…I am very happy that the FCAP is driving local impact with inclusive participation, resulting in strong communities taking ownership over their own social, political, and economic futures.”
Governments have also demonstrated their trust and commitment to the FCAP by contributing their own resources toward the program. In Rwanda, the government contributed more than $187,000 or nearly 4% of the total program budget to support project implementation in 249 villages. Community members also contributed to the program with their time and energy throughout the FCAP process - estimated at more than $750,000 in Rwanda. This confidence in the FCAP by both government and community partners is important as it leads to marked improvements in durable livelihoods, including consumption, productive assets, and health care coverage for the country’s poorest citizens.
With the Government of Rwanda and Malawi demanding rapid progress towards national scale, Spark is opening two unique opportunities to meet the demand. Spark is seeking to raise support for an acceleration of government adoption and policy work through raising matching funds to unlock multilateral financing and reaching 1,000+ villages as the next stage towards national scale. In this capacity, the last commitment for the current round - a $5 million commitment from CRI Foundation - will be leveraged towards progressing these accelerated opportunities and unlocking multilateral financing. This will put each country on a path towards making the FCAP a universal program providing annual opportunities for communities to drive change.
To follow Spark’s journey, sign up for emails here and follow Spark on X (formerly Twitter).
Michelle Lee
Spark Microgrants
+1 202-780-5883
email us here