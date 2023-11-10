Biomerica to Participate in 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), (the “Company”) a global provider of advanced medical products today announced that it will participate in the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 16, 2023, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City. Zackary Irani, Chief Executive Officer of Biomerica will be hosting meetings during the event, which consists of one-on-one and small group meetings.



Biomerica, Inc. (www. biom erica .com) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, patents, manufactures and markets advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products used at the point-of-care (in home and in physicians' offices) and in hospital/clinical laboratories for detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases. The Company's products are designed to enhance the health and well-being of people, while reducing total healthcare costs. Biomerica is primarily focused on gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases where the Company has multiple diagnostic and therapeutic products in development.

