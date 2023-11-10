Neal Henderson of Front Row Performance Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being in the armed forces, such as the Navy, facilitates the necessity of leadership and teamwork. The experience that comes from that also has the potential to positively affect your life as a civilian in the business world. Our guest has a coaching business that helps other professionals in the realms of leadership and teamwork. He asserts that “coaching is leadership.” This is the story of Neal Henderson.

Neal Henderson is the founder of Front Row Performance Coaching, offering two specialties – Coach Supervision and Team Coaching. He holds two International Coaching Federation (ICF) credentials, as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) and an Advanced Certification in Team Coaching. Additionally, Neal is accredited by the International Center for Coaching Supervision (ICCS) as a Coach Supervisor and holds the Professional Management Institute’s (PMI) Project Management Professional (PMP).

A Systemic Team Coach, Neal partners with organizations and organizational leaders, acting as a catalyst for team development, accelerated performance, and/or transformational change. Neal works with organizational leaders, and their teams to customize a coaching program which will lead to increased team alignment, and performance while developing their leaders' capacity to lead their teams.

“Coach Supervision is a reflective practice, where we focus on three functional areas,” explains Neal. “First, their resilience and well-being. Second, helping them with ethical issues to ensure best practices. Third, to help them develop and handle challenges. In coach supervision, I work with coaches ranging from novice coaches to very experienced coaches. Ultimately, I help the coach work more effectively within their own client system as they are on their developmental journey.”

A common misperception is that Coach Supervision is just a coach coaching another coach. “Coach Supervision is NOT coaching the coach,” clarifies Neal. “In a coaching engagement, the client is driving the agenda and setting their own goals, while the coach is neutral and works to create awareness and help the client author where they are going. Where a Coach Supervision relationship is one of two equals working on emergent challenges.”

“My Coach supervision and team coaching practices are symbiotic in a lot of ways,” observes Neal. “To be an effective Coach supervisor, I need to be effective in the coaching world. Therefore, I am always sharpening my skill sets as a coach and as a supervisor.”

“My journey into coaching started off with a career in the Navy where I lead increasing larger, more complex organizational teams,” recalls Neal. “After leaving the Navy in 2008, like many veterans, I did not know what I wanted to do for my next career. I was introduced to a coach, and my coaching journey began. I earned my initial coaching credential in 2012 and started coaching individual clients. In 2017, I started coaching at a public shipyard, working as a civilian in the Navy shipyard in Naval and industrial maintenance. Working with individuals and teams maintaining U.S. Navy ships. I started leadership Coaching their high-potential individuals, then started working with project teams as an organization. Coaching them as a system – as a team of teams. During the past six years, I have worked with six different trade shops or project teams. As a result, they have accelerated their organizational culture. They are better connected, quicker and more agile in decision-making, and increased in workforce morale.”

“My tagline is helping you help others,” concludes Neal. “Coach supervision is a reflective practice to help coaches so that they can take care of themselves and do a better job for their clients. Regarding team coaching, it’s helping them align and be those high-performing teams. To not only take care of the customers but to also take care of others on the team.”

Close Up Radio will feature Neal Henderson in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday November 14th at 1pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday November 28th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://www.frontrowresults.com/