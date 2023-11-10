Roivant Announces Appointment of Mayukh Sukhatme to Its Board of Directors

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today announced the appointment of Mayukh Sukhatme, M.D., to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dr. Sukhatme will fill a newly created Class III seat on the Board of Directors, increasing the Board of Directors to eight members in total.

“I’m thrilled to be adding Mayukh to our board. Mayukh has been with the company since almost the very beginning, and his contributions are too many to enumerate here. He has helped find and guide all of our key pipeline programs, and I am confident that his voice on our board will continue to further our important work for patients. It continues to be a privilege to work alongside him every day,” said Matt Gline, CEO of Roivant.

Mayukh Sukhatme, M.D., has served as Roivant’s President and Chief Investment Officer since January 2021, and is responsible for identifying, performing diligence on, devising development strategies for, and transacting on new therapeutic programs for the company. Dr. Sukhatme also informs Roivant’s view of its existing biopharmaceutical subsidiary companies for capital allocation decisions across the Roivant portfolio. Dr. Sukhatme joined Roivant in 2015 and previously served as President of Roivant Pharma and as our Chief Business Officer. Programs that Dr. Sukhatme has in-licensed or acquired for Roivant have produced all 10 of our positive Phase 3 studies and have garnered 6 FDA approvals. From 2000 to 2015, Dr. Sukhatme was a healthcare-focused analyst and portfolio manager for several large institutional investment firms, including both public markets and venture capital firms. His principal focus was on development-stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, where he led diligence and investment decisions on numerous companies and pharmaceutical compounds across a wide variety of therapeutic areas. Dr. Sukhatme earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and his B.S. in Biology and B.S. in Literature from MIT.

About Roivant

Roivant is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Today, Roivant’s pipeline includes VTAMA®, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (“FcRn”) in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; brepocitinib, a novel TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor in late stage development for dermatomyositis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune conditions; and, additional clinical stage molecules. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or “Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, www.roivant.com.

