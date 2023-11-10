Submit Release
LifeMD to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences and Panel Discussions

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences and a panel discussion.

  • Cantor Fitzgerald GLP-1 Panel: Payor vs. Provider Perspective, November 13, 2023. Justin Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD, will participate in a panel discussion with Andrew Baskin, M.D., Independent Consultant and formerly the Vice President, National Medical Director at Aetna, Inc. regarding their perspectives on GLP-1s.
  • BTIG Digital Health Forum, November 21, 2023. Mr. Schreiber will participate in a panel discussion titled “Using the Platform Approach” at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time and will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings.
  • Sidoti’s Small-Cap Virtual Conference, December 6-7, 2023. Management will be presenting a corporate overview and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors. To register for the conference, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and investors are not required to be a Sidoti client.

About LifeMD, Inc.
LifeMD is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s health, women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatology. Leveraging a vertically-integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, and a US-based patient care center, LifeMD is elevating healthcare by increasing access to top-notch and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Company Contact
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
press@lifemd.com


