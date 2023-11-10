Nereiva Launches Innovative Reusable Grocery Bags on Amazon, Offering a Sustainable Solution to Plastic Pollution
Nereiva's reusable grocery bags make eco-friendly shopping accessible to consumers.EBENE , MAURITIUS, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nereiva, a brand committed to combating plastic pollution and promoting eco-friendly shopping, has finally introduced its much-awaited reusable grocery bags on Amazon. Nereiva's foldable reusable grocery bags are equipped with a range of impressive features, all aimed at enhancing the shopping experience while contributing to environmental conservation. These foldable, ultralight bags, weigh just 1.4 ounces (40 grams) and fold to a tiny 4.3 by 3.5 inches size.
Nevertheless, within this tiny pouch lies a mighty ability. When unfolded, they can hold the equivalent of three standard plastic bags' worth of groceries or an astonishing 55 pounds of weight, making them a reliable choice for shoppers. Nereiva bags prioritize user convenience. They are machine washable for easy cleaning and have been ergonomically designed to be comfortably carried over either shoulder or in hand.
However, the standout feature of Nereiva’s bags lies in the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The bags are made from post-consumer recycled plastic which is collected, processed and converted into high quality rPET fabric. It’s this fabric that forms the core material of Nereiva’s bags. By going through this process, they ensure that this plastic waste does not end up polluting landfills and oceans and that new material does not need to be created through energy intensive production methods. The bags are also recyclable, thereby truly embodying the 3 Rs initiative“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle”.
Nereiva's inception was driven by a compelling mission to combat plastic pollution, a global crisis affecting marine life and ecosystems. David, the founder of Nereiva, says, “We started Nereiva just because we felt we had to do something about the plastic pollution we were seeing everywhere. Just witnessing what it is doing to marine life, thinking about how it would end up in the food we ate, and imagining the future that our kids would see really motivated us to do something. We hope that with Nereiva, we can raise awareness about the issues which we weren’t aware of ourselves and make a difference in the process”.
Indeed, with approximately 8 million metric tons of plastic entering our oceans every year, the equivalent of a garbage truck's worth per minute, the shift to reusable options like Nereiva bags is more vital than ever. This initiative is particularly pertinent given the increasing concern over microplastics, which have infiltrated our ecosystem to a disturbing extent. These tiny plastic particles have been found in various foods and beverages we consume, including fish, shellfish, tap and bottled water, and even in products like honey and salt.
Nereiva is a small family company with a grand vision. Proceeds from the sales of their reusable bags will fund the development of new products crafted from recycled plastic, advancing their mission to create a cleaner ocean and planet. Available on Amazon in packs of four, the sets offer ocean-inspired colors, helping users stay organized during shopping trips.
