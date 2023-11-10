MADD Canada And PEI Liquor Bring Sober Driving Message To Prince Edward Island Students

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada’s School Program is back in Prince Edward Island to deliver its life-saving sober driving message to students, with generous support from Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission (PEI Liquor).



MADD Canada’s School Program is delivered to students in Grades 7 – 12. The educational videos engage young people in a realistic conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and equips them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.

New this year, schools can choose one of three films to be presented to students: Final Play, No Tomorrow or Over the Edge in English and Le Pacte, Précipice or Détour in French. The films are revamped School Program presentations that include new educational components to allow for more hands-on learning with students. Each video presentation features a fictionalized story, followed by real-life stories from victims of impaired driving.

The School Program tour of Prince Edward Island kicks off today with the first of 20 presentations being sponsored by PEI Liquor. Students at Charlottetown Rural High School in Charlottetown will view the Final Play presentation.

“Between the realistic fictional storylines that feature young people having to make choices about alcohol, drugs and driving, and the impactful personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving, our School Program delivers a powerful and unforgettable message,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Most importantly, the program helps young people understand that they have the power to prevent impaired driving.”

As the Provincial Sponsor of the School Program, PEI Liquor is directly sponsoring 20 presentations in both official languages. Thanks to PEI Liquor’s support, thousands of students from across the Province will see the presentation and be part of the conversation about reducing impaired driving and keeping themselves and their peers safe.

“Government values our partnership with MADD Canada and the important work they do in Island schools,” said Minister of Finance Jill Burridge. “We thank them for their dedication to this program as it makes a profound impact on young Islanders across the province to make positive choices that help keep themselves and others safe.”

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. MADD Canada’s School Program strives to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about the impact of impaired driving and equipping students with the knowledge and motivation to prevent it.

All School Programs will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and School Kits with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the whole school year.

To learn more about MADD Canada’s School Program and see clips from the presentations, visit maddyouth.ca

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in almost 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.



About PEI Liquor

The PEI Liquor Control Commission is a retailer of beverage alcohol, and takes its responsibility seriously – it’s an integral part of providing a high level of customer service, education and customer experience. As part of PEI Liquor’s Corporate Social Responsibility mandate, its job is to promote the responsible use of beverage alcohol, to help reduce the impact on the environment and to give back to the communities it serves. It does this through a number of programs and initiatives.

For more information, please contact: Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 223 or dregan@madd.ca. Heather Rossiter, Director of Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Services, PEI Liquor Control Commission. (902) 368-5841 or heatherrossiter@liquorpei.com