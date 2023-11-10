Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Is Projected to Gain $87,322.40 Million by 2030: Claims Allied Market Research 

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market growth is attributed to several factors such as the growth in the global population, rising demand for geriatric medicine, and an increase in the number of individuals suffering from chronic conditions including heart disease, arthritis, and diabetes. Based on region, North America held the major market share in 2020, gaining more than two-fifths of the market revenue.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recent report released by Allied Market Research, the global transdermal drug delivery systems market size is predicted to grow to $87,322.40 million by 2030, having gained a value of $52,476.50 million in 2020, showcasing a considerable CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. This market report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading investment pockets, top market segments, market dynamics, market size and forecasts, competitive analysis, and regional analysis. It is an essential resource for the stakeholders, and leading market players to strategically plan and enhance their competitive advantage.



Report Coverage and Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $52,476.50 Million Market Size in 2030 $87,322.40 Million CAGR 4.9% No. of Pages in Report 175 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Growth in the global population Rising demand for geriatric medicine An increase in the number of individuals suffering from chronic conditions including heart disease, arthritis, and diabetes Opportunities Advancements in existing transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS)

Recent Development in Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market



In September, 2022, Corium, Inc., a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company, announced the launch of ADLARITY (donepezil transdermal system) in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with mild, moderate, or severe dementia of the Alzheimer's type.

In November, 2023, DifGen Pharmaceuticals LLC announced the launch of its second complex Transdermal product, generic Buprenorphine Transdermal System (Gx to Butrans(R)) in the US market.

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market is categorized into various segments based on type, application, and region. It is offered in both tabular and graphical form, permitting an individual or a commercial organization to benefit perception into the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.

By type, the passive segment accounted for the major market share in 2020, acquiring nearly three-fifths of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market revenue. On the other hand, the active segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the analgesics segment garnered the major market share in 2020, holding around one-third of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market revenue. The motion sickness segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

By region, the market across North America dominates the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global transdermal drug delivery systems market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period. The Europe and LAMEA provinces are also studied in the report.

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the leading players in the global transdermal drug delivery systems market including Novartis AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Viatris Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Altaris, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Bayer AG, Purdue Pharma L.P., Johnson & Johnson, and Endo International Plc.

