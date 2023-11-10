Forbes Recognizes Cognida.ai in 200 SELECT Companies with Global Business Potential List
Cognida.ai's inclusion in Forbes' list reflects its commitment to reshaping the landscape of business transformation using AI on a global scale.
This recognition from Forbes not only underscores our team's inventive spirit but also the tangible value our AI/ML solutions deliver in the daily business operations of our clients.”LINCOLNSHIRE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognida.ai is delighted to announce that the company has been named in Forbes' 200 SELECT Companies with Global Business Potential. This prestigious honor recognizes Cognida.ai's unwavering commitment to uphold highest standards of excellence, fostering innovation, and enabling global businesses to effectively implement real-world AI and ML solutions.
Forbes, the globally renowned business publication, unveiled its launch edition of DGEMS 2023, a list of 200 companies with Global Business Potential today, celebrating companies demonstrating exceptional growth, innovation, and promise on the global stage.
Cognida.ai is a new-age technology startup founded by a team of experienced professionals with an objective of democratizing data using the transformative power of AI & ML. Their flagship platform 'Zunō' helps enterprises boost competitive advantage to drive revenue growth, increase profitability, improve operational efficiencies, and enrich customer experiences.
Founded in Dec 2021, Cognida.ai has consistently demonstrated remarkable growth, innovation, and a dedication to addressing the evolving needs of its customers and partners. With a global presence, the company has set itself apart as a leader in enabling every business, regardless of the size or sector, to harness the power of AI to make better decisions and drive business value.
About DGEMS 2023
DGEMS 2023 is the first global forum for borderless founders to get recognized and connect with business professionals and approving authorities under the top entrepreneur mobility programs.
About Cognida.ai
Cognida.ai helps you capitalize on your most strategic asset—Data—to strengthen your competitive advantage. By harnessing the power of AI and Augmented Analytics, we help you unlock actionable insights from your data, amplifying your revenue growth, enhancing operational efficiencies for increased profitability, and enriching customer experiences. We bring a unique blend of Consulting and Engineering acumen, backed by deep expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Modern Data Stack, to deliver tailored end-to-end solutions for your business. Visit https://www.cognida.ai to know about our key solutions. Contact our team at info@cognida.ai
