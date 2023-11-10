Demographic statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2023

MACAU, November 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total population as at end-September 2023 increased by 2,500 quarter-on-quarter to 681,300, mainly attributable to a rise in the number of non-resident workers living in Macao. Women outnumbered men, with the female population (363,500) accounting for 53.4% of the total population.

A total of 844 live births were delivered in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 76 quarter-on-quarter. Male babies totalled 433 and the sex ratio at birth stood at 105.4, corresponding to 105.4 male babies per 100 female babies. In the first three quarters of 2023, a total of 2,751 live births were recorded, down by 452 year-on-year.

Mortality dropped by 78 quarter-on-quarter to 529 in the third quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were Neoplasms (180), Diseases of the Circulatory System (129) and Diseases of the Respiratory System (98). In the first three quarters of 2023, mortality totalled 2,356, an increase of 530 year-on-year.

In the third quarter of 2023, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permit (832) and individuals newly granted right of abode (276) increased by 123 and 78 respectively quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, number of non-resident workers at end-period (171,744) went up by 6,471.

A total of 725 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the third quarter, down by 62 quarter-on-quarter. In the first three quarters of 2023, there were 2,327 cases of marriage registration, an increase of 359 year-on-year.