Stay vigilant to avoid being scammed during the “Singles Day” online shopping festival

MACAU, November 10 - The "Singles Day" online shopping festival, which has become an important consumer holiday in Macao, mainland China, and neighboring areas in recent years, is drawing near. During this period in the past, fraudsters frequently posed as platform customer service representatives and called victims, alleging that "the goods they purchased were damaged while being transported" or "the parcel was lost." They claimed they would offer compensation but would require the victims to pay a "security deposit" upfront or click the "refund link" to apply. Indeed, it was a hoax to defraud the victims of their money and personal or bank card information, resulting in losses for the victims.

The Judiciary Police Anti-Fraud Coordination Center henceforth reminds the public:

1) To guard against fake customer service scams. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from an "e-commerce platform" or "courier company," you should remain alert and never reveal any personal information or bank and credit card details over the phone to prevent falling prey to fraud and suffering losses.

2) Be cautious of phishing text messages that promise "winning free orders," "sales promotion links," or "delivery issues." When in doubt, verify with the official customer service to avert theft of personal information, bank, and credit card details.

3) Purchase through reputable official platforms. Refrain from "pay first, deliver later" when buying from individuals whose identities and backgrounds are unknown, and always be on the lookout for all sorts of online shopping traps.

4) If you suspect you have been cheated, immediately call the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.