Delegation from Constructor University visits UM to promote research collaboration

MACAU, November 10 - A delegation led by Werner Nau, interim provost of Constructor University, visited the University of Macau (UM). They met with UM Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins to explore the further development of collaboration projects between the two universities in research and teaching.

Song said that UM has been committed to deepening its cooperation with leading higher education institutions overseas. Since the signing of the memorandum of understanding and student exchange agreement with Constructor University in April this year, the two universities have engaged in productive exchanges and cooperation. Nau said that Constructor University attaches great importance to its partnership with UM and looks forward to promoting cooperation and exchanges between the two universities in key research areas through the visit.

The delegation also visited UM’s Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences (ICMS) and had a meeting with ICMS Director Chen Xin, Programme Coordinator Ung Oi Lam, and Prof Leung Chung Hang, and exchanged views on research collaboration in the field of biochemistry. The delegation also visited ICMS’s research facilities, the University Gallery, the UM library, and Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College.

Members of the delegation also included Maja Feldt, managing director of Constructor University. UM representatives assisting in guest reception included Wu Jianzhong, university librarian of UM; Wang Ruibing, director of the Global Affairs Office; and Jiang Yi, associate master of Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College.