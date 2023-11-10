3D Camera Market Size worth $13.1 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global 3D camera market is growing at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by The Insight Partners on “ 3D Camera Market Size and Forecast (2020–2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis – by Technology (Time of Flight, Stereoscopic Imaging, Autostereoscopic Imaging, Structured Light Imaging); End-user (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Automotive, Media & Entertainment), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South and Central America)” the market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.8 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $13.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the 3D camera market is driven by industrial adoption of industrial robot, and increasing demand for 3D content from the entertainment industry and enhancement in 3D scanning technology. However, development of new technologies such as AI and machine learning is emerging as a future trend in the industry.





Global 3D Camera Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 13.1 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Technology, End User, and Geography. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, Company Analysis, Industry landscape, Growth factors, and Trends





A 3D camera is a sort of imaging technology that adds depth to photographs to simulate three-dimensional viewpoints as experienced by human binocular vision. Some 3D cameras utilize a single lens that changes position, while others use two or more lenses to record distinct points of view. The parallax effect is created by merging images from the two lenses to create a 3D illusion. Parallax occurs when two lines of sight are used to see an item. When volumes, shapes, and 3D positions and orientations of objects are required, 3D image processing comes in handy. It is an improvement in depth sensing that increases camera capability for object and facial identification. 3D sensing technology imitates human vision by utilizing optical technology, allowing for the development and integration of augmented reality, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). This opens up new possibilities for consumer applications. The growing demand for and popularity of 3D content in the entertainment industry is a key driver of the global market. The growing uses of 3D imaging in home automation, robotics, virtual reality, and video surveillance are also driving the demand for 3D cameras. The increased popularity of 3D TVs and the relatively simple integration of 3D cameras into smartphones are two major factors driving the market growth.

The 3D camera market growth is driven by the rising demand for 3D content in the entertainment and media industry, the rising popularity of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications, and the growing adoption of 3D cameras in various industries. The market is segmented by technology, end user, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into time-of-flight (ToF), structured light imaging, and stereoscopic imaging, autostereoscopic imaging. By end user, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Automotive, Media and entertainment. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The 3D camera market features several global and regional market players. Leading industry players are commencing strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and collaborations for the expansion of their business footprints and to survive the highly competitive environment. For instance, in July 2022, TKH Group N.V. (TKH), one of the leading technology companies focused on advanced innovative technology systems in high-growth markets, announced the acquisition of Nerian Vision GmbH (Nerian), a disruptive stereo machine vision company based in Stuttgart, Germany that manufactures and designs high-speed stereo vision systems. TKH acquired 100% of the shares of Nerian. Nerian joined the group of machine vision companies of TKH Vision, continuing to sell its products under the Nerian brand and maintaining its existing partnerships. Moreover, some of the prominent players playing in the global 3D camera market, including Sony Corporation, Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, GoPro, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Orbbec 3D Technology International, Inc.





Global 3d Camera Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the technology, the global market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Construction, Automotive, Media, and entertainment. The consumer is expected to see significant growth. 3D cameras are increasingly being used in smartphones and tablets to enable features such as augmented reality (AR), facial recognition, and 3D photography. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro both have LiDAR scanners, which are a type of 3D camera that uses light pulses to measure distance. LiDAR scanners are very accurate and can be utilized to create detailed 3D models of objects and environments. 3D cameras are also being used in gaming to create more immersive and realistic experiences. For example, the Xbox Kinect and PlayStation Move use 3D cameras to track the player's movements and allow them to interact with games more naturally.





The global market is divided into two segments based on technology and end-use hybrid. 3D cameras are essential for VR headsets, as they allow the headset to track the user's head movements and display the correct image for each eye. This creates the illusion of depth and allows the user to feel like they are inside the VR environment. The military and defense are using 3D cameras for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. For example, 3D cameras can be utilized for creating detailed 3D maps of terrain and to identify enemy targets. 3D cameras can also be used to track the movements of troops and vehicles. In healthcare, it has several uses, such as 3D cameras being used in surgery to provide surgeons with a more detailed and accurate view of the surgical site. This can help to improve the accuracy and safety of surgery; 3D cameras are being used in surgery to provide surgeons with a more detailed and accurate view of the surgical site. This can help to improve the accuracy and safety of surgery. 3D cameras are also being used to create custom prosthetics for patients. 3D cameras can be used to create a 3D model of the patient's missing limb, which can then be used to design and manufacture a custom prosthetic. 3D cameras are also being used in dental applications, such as orthodontics and implantology. 3D cameras can be utilized to create 3D models of the patient's teeth and jaws, which can then be used to plan treatment and create custom dental appliances.





Global 3D Camera Market: Competitive Landscape

Sony Corporation, Canon Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Nikon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, GoPro, Inc., FUJIFILM Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Orbbec 3D Technology International, Inc. are a few of the key companies operating in the market. The market leaders focus on new product launches, expansion and diversification, and acquisition strategies, which allow them to access prevailing business opportunities.





Recent Developments:

In Oct 2023: Infinix announced the launch of the new Infinix ZERO 30 (4G). This mid-tier smartphone brings outstanding front-camera video and photography features and a stunningly classy design to young people on a budget. Packing a 50-megapixel front camera with 2K video recording capabilities, a beautifully 3D curved AMOLED 120Hz display, and a 108MP rear camera, the all-new Infinix ZERO 30 (4G) satisfies the desire among young people to move beyond selfie photography to produce more self-expressive, high-quality, cinematic vlogs. Other high-end features include a high-performance octa-core processor and 16GB of Extended Memory.

In June 2023: Apple unveiled Vision Pro, the 1st mixed-reality headset with a 3D camera. The Vision Pro, which Cook describes as "spatial computing," comes with a three-dimensional camera and microphone system that easily captures videos and pictures that users can later view in 3D.





