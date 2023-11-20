Local Martial-Arts Sensation Strikes Gold At The Unified World Martial Arts Championships
Elise Serniak-Taylor, a 7 year old student of Eye CofE Primary School and a star of TASK (Taylor's Academy of Sport Karate), has won another 2 world titles.PETEBOROUGH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elise Serniak-Taylor, a rising star in the world of martial arts, continues to make waves with her outstanding achievements on the mat and in the ring. Since her debut competition in 2021, Elise has not only secured numerous British, European, and World karate and kickboxing titles, but has recently added two more world titles to her impressive collection at the Unified World Martial Arts Championships.
Elise's remarkable journey in martial arts is a testament to her dedication, discipline, and unparalleled skill. She has been training since 2020 at TASK - Taylor's Academy of Sport Karate, based at the Courtyard Business Centre in Peterborough. Her passion for the sport has propelled her to victory in competitions around the world, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the martial arts community.
Recently, Elise has received support from TradeMastermind, a local Peterborough business founded by 2015 Winner of the BBC 'The Apprentice' popular show, Joseph Valente. TradeMastermind has aided Elise in reaching new heights in her martial arts career.
With a series of victories under her belt, Elise's ambitions soar higher as she hopes to represent Great Britain at the Olympic Games in the future. Her dedication to excellence, both in and out of the ring, showcases her athletic prowess, commitment and a remarkable confidence for such a young athlete!
Elise's success story is a source of local pride and inspiration, and her achievements continue to shine a spotlight on the talent within Peterborough community.
For more information about TASK, contact Rob Taylor, England's National Coach and Multiple World Champion, at taskmartialarts.com or via social media as @taskmartialarts. The Academy prides itself on teaching martial arts in an old school manner by offering classes mixed in age and abilities, which gives students a constant target to achieve from white belt upto black belt, the way martial arts classes were taught from the day 1.
For more information about TradeMastermind and the range of business coaching and mentoring support on offer to businesses in construction, please visit trademastermind.co.uk.
