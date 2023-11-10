Recognizing the Best in Business - 2023 TITAN Business Awards Season Two: Full Winners Unveiled

2023 TITAN Business Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2024 TITAN Business Awards Call for Entries

The TITAN Business Awards, a prestigious competition dedicated to recognizing excellence in the world of business, has concluded its 2023 competition.

We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments. Our heartfelt congratulations go to the winners for their well-deserved accolades.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Business Awards, a prestigious competition dedicated to recognizing excellence and innovation in the world of business, has concluded its 2023 competition and unveiled the full list of victors for its second competitive season with resounding success. Entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations from across the globe were honored for their outstanding contributions to the business landscape.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the 2023 TITAN Business Awards showcased the exceptional accomplishments of individuals and entities that have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and expertise. The awards program garnered more than 1,000 nominated entries from 58 countries, including the United States, China, Australia, Germany, Armenia, the Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Spain, India, and United Kingdom.

Category Winners of the Year and Notable Business Professionals

The highlight of the 2023 TITAN Business Awards was the Category Winner of the Year, awarded to the outstanding submission in each category. These winners not only demonstrated diligence but also employed commendable strategies that surpassed the expected scope of their operations. The list of winners includes:

1. Entrepreneur of the Year:

• Season 1 - Makers Nutrition (United States);

• Season 2 - Christopher Snider: A Pioneer in The Exit Planning Profession (United States);

2. Executives & Professionals of the Year:

• Season 1 - Sorenson (United States);

• Season 2 - Romain GERARDIN-FRESSE (United Arab Emirates);

3. Achievement of the Year:

• Season 1 - ByDzyne Inc. (United States);

• Season 2 - ROSHN Group (Saudi Arabia);

4. Business Development of the Year:

• Season 1 - Makers Nutrition (United States);

• Season 2 - Sappi North America (United States);

5. Company & Organization of the Year:

• Season 1 - Matson Money (United States);

• Season 2 - ibex (United States);

6. Customer Service of the Year:

• Season 1 - Toco Warranty (United States);

• Season 2 - Network Rail (United Kingdom);

7. Human Resources of the Year:

• Season 1 - CoStar Group (United States);

• Season 2 - Fiverr International Ltd. (United States);

8. Information Technology of the Year:

• Season 1 - Asana (United States);

• Season 2 - NVIDIA (United States);

9. Management of the Year:

• Season 1 - Keegor Group (South Africa);

10. Marketing of the Year:

• Season 1 - Gravity Global (United Kingdom);

• Season 2 - Master For You Agency & The Leith Agency (Spain);

11. PR & Communications of the Year:

• Season 2 - doTERRA (United States);

12. Business Website of the Year:

• Season 2 - Newfront (United States);

13. Product & Services of the Year:

• Season 1 - 4Life (United States);

• Season 2 - Teleperformance (India);

14. Business Technology of the Year:

• Season 1 - One97 Communications Limited (India);

• Season 2 - ADP® (United States);

"In this second season, we are deeply impressed by the overwhelming response and the consistently outstanding entries," noted Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA. "We take great pride in our role as a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to highlight their accomplishments. Our heartfelt congratulations go out to the winners for their well-deserved accolades."

IAA extends our heartfelt gratitude to the esteemed members of our grand jury panel for their dedication, expertise, and impartial judgment. The 2023 jurors hail from distinguished organizations, such as Xavier Moreano Calero (Netlife), Surabhi Shastri (Instagram / Meta), Vladimer Botsvadze (RETHINK Retail), Oliver Dietrich (Mission Mittelstand), and Sudha Ranganathan (LinkedIn). Their commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence in business has been instrumental in making this awards program a resounding success.



Participation of International Brands & Companies

The competition attracted a diverse range of entries from well-established companies, including some that are widely recognized. These participants showcased their industry leadership, thereby setting a high standard for the level of competition in the field.

Among this selected group of winners include prominent figures and well-established entities, such as Microsoft, Teleperformance, Octopus Energy, Network Rail, Aimco, From The Hart Management, LLC, SHANGHAI FINC BIO-TECH INC., City of Sydney Council, Verimatrix, Fiverr International Ltd., Informatica, Master For You Agency, Ziraat Bank, doTERRA, Enerjisa Enerji A.Ş, ValueLabs, ADP®, Capital One, Paycor, NVIDIA, Robosoft Technologies, and Ayala Land Inc., to name a few.

"This season's entries reaffirmed a remarkable standard of excellence, illuminating the profound diversity, depth, and unwavering resilience prevalent within the business sector," Thomas remarked. "We look forward with great anticipation to the submissions in the forthcoming season, as we continue to witness the industry's dynamic evolution."

For more information about the TITAN Business Awards, including a list of winners and details about future editions, please visit: https://thetitanawards.com/.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

