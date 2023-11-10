Tech Ceo Tea Sankovic Wants to Revolutionize the Education System with New Startup

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech CEO Tea Sankovic is launching her own startup’s educational program this Monday focused on teaching children ages 8-18 soft-skills and tech.

The program is committed to the vision of empowering young minds worldwide, and her aspiration is to make our program available to children in different countries and in a variety of languages in the future. She firmly believe that access to cutting-edge education should know no geographical or linguistic boundaries. While the program may not have immediate global coverage in every language, she has a clear roadmap to expand our reach to diverse regions and communities.

It’s mission is to foster a global community of young learners who can thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of education, careers, and personal growth. To achieve this, she is actively exploring partnerships with educational organizations, language experts, and institutions that can help us localize our curriculum for various regions and cultures. She understands the importance of tailoring the program to meet the specific needs of children from different backgrounds and linguistic preferences.

She sees language diversity as an asset, not a barrier. Her commitment to inclusivity extends beyond just offering the program in multiple languages. She aims to celebrate and embrace the rich cultural diversity of our global student community. By doing so, she believes we can create a more dynamic and enriching learning environment that prepares young minds to excel in a globalized world.

While the program is in the early stages of this ambitious journey, they are driven by the belief that education should be accessible to all and that the skills and knowledge imparted by the startup are valuable to children worldwide. As they grow, they plan to continue to work diligently towards making the program available to children in different countries and languages, in line with our idealistic vision of a more connected, educated, and empowered future generation.

The startup is deeply committed to the principle that education should be accessible to all, regardless of economic circumstances or geographic location. Her vision revolves around inclusivity and adaptability, and they are more than willing to adapt the program to cater to the unique needs and economic situations of different nations, especially those in developing countries.

She firmly believe that the transformative power of education should not be limited by financial constraints. To that end, they are actively exploring strategies to ensure that the curriculum remains affordable and accessible to children in every corner of the world. Their commitment to adaptability means that they are ready to work with the private sector, public sector, NGOs, and educational institutions to create solutions that align with the economic conditions of each country.

In developing nations, where access to quality education can be a challenge, they view this as an opportunity to make a significant impact. They aspire to collaborate with local partners and leverage technology to bring the startup’s cutting-edge curriculum to underserved communities. Whether through scholarship programs, reduced pricing models, or innovative learning platforms, they are determined to bridge the gap and empower children to reach their full potential.

Her commitment to idealism drives her to envision a world where every child, regardless of their economic situation, has the opportunity to acquire the essential skills and knowledge needed for success in education, career, and personal growth. They believe that by working hand in hand with stakeholders across the board, they can make this vision a reality and truly create a brighter future for all children, regardless of their economic circumstances.

The startup is guided by a resolute commitment to celebrating and embracing the cultural diversity and unique challenges of each nation across the world. In her idealistic vision, she understands the importance of adapting the courses to suit the cultural nuances and specific challenges that each country faces.

Her belief is that education should be a reflection of the local context, and that means they are dedicated to working with educators, experts, and cultural consultants to ensure that the courses are not a one-size-fits-all model. Instead, her aspiration is to create a flexible framework that allows her to tailor the curriculum to meet the cultural, social, and educational needs of each nation.

In an idealistic scenario, this adaptability would lead to a more inclusive and globally interconnected education system, where the core principles of the program's curriculum serve as a foundation, while the specific content and delivery methods are customized to each nation's cultural and educational context.

Ultimately, her vision is to create a harmonious, interconnected global community of learners who are not only equipped with cutting-edge skills but also deeply rooted in their own cultural identity. They are committed to this vision, and they will continue to strive for the adaptation of the courses to accommodate the cultural challenges and differences that make the world beautifully diverse.

She envisions a world where no child is left behind due to infrastructure or connectivity limitations. In her most vision, she has a comprehensive plan to overcome society's challenges, such as local empowerment, resource sharing, community engagement and others.

Her vision is to create a paradigm shift in these communities, where technology, soft skills and personal development become integral components of traditional education, unlocking new horizons for students and empowering them to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

The startup is officialy launching on November 13th, 2023.

