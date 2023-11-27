Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Launches Certified Agile Business Analyst (CABA™) Program
The CABA™ program is meticulously tailored to furnish professionals with the knowledge and skill set required to navigate and lead in this Agile-driven corporate environment.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a global executive education provider in certified professional development programs, is delighted to announce the launch of its Certified Agile Business Analyst (CABA™) program. In collaboration with respected thought leaders and agile experts from across the corporate landscape, this pioneering program is meticulously crafted to empower business analysts and project management professionals with cutting-edge methodologies and best practices in Agile frameworks.
Bok Yan Lo
The CABA™ program encompasses an extensive curriculum that delves into Agile principles and the pivotal role of Agile Business Analysts. The agenda includes topics such as the Agile Manifesto, Scrum, Kanban, user stories, backlog refinement, and effective stakeholder collaboration. Participants will immerse themselves in the Agile mindset through practical workshops, role-playing sessions, and real-life case study analyses.
"In today's rapidly shifting market, agility in business analysis is not just preferred, it is critical." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CABA™ program is meticulously tailored to furnish professionals with the knowledge and skill set required to navigate and lead in this Agile-driven corporate environment."
Fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, the CABA™ program is designed to offer flexibility, with various delivery options available, including on-demand and live in-person classes.
Upon successfully finishing the CABA™ program, participants will earn the Certified Agile Business Analyst (CABA™) designation. This esteemed credential, a testament to their proficiency in Agile practices, is recognized globally and demanded by corporations and organizations throughout the industry. It is awarded exclusively to professionals who have successfully passed the accredited examination. Moreover, the program aligns with the highest standards set forth by the Continuing Professional Development (CPD) principles, ensuring that our graduates stay at the forefront of business analysis excellence.
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
