One Biosciences Partners With AP-HP to Launch a Single-cell Research Project on a Rare Kidney Disease

PARIS, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Biosciences, a biotech company leveraging the power of single-cell analysis and A.I. to identify a new generation of precision medicine targets and treatments, announced today a partnership with Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), a consortium of nearly all hospitals in the greater Paris region, to carry out a kidney disease research project. A condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function over time, this particular disease has no viable therapeutic option to date and transplantation is often the only alternative, despite frequent relapses.



As part of this research partnership, One Biosciences will be able to access anonymized patient samples and clinical data, from four of AP-HP's hospitals (Hôpital Tenon, Hôpital Necker, Hôpital Kremlin-Bicêtre, Hôpitaux Universitaires Henri-Mondor). One Biosciences will leverage the data to identify new therapeutic targets in this rare kidney disease in order to develop precision medicines and biomarkers of a relapse of the disease via its discovery platform. One Biosciences’ unique discovery engine combines AI & single-cell technologies through a full suite of single-cell protocols & proprietary computational solutions and meets the highest standards of patient health data privacy and security.

"This partnership once again confirms the strength of the French innovation ecosystem in biotech and the synergies that are being forged between its players. Today, One Biosciences is joining forces with AP-HP, at the heart of Biolabs Hôtel Dieu, to accelerate research into the origins of a rare kidney disease in order to identify biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets to meet a very strong need of patients who today have no satisfactory treatment. This is an important milestone, and I'd like to thank our partners for their commitment," said Hedi Ben Brahim, CEO of One Biosciences.

Nicolas Castoldi, Executive Director of the @Hôtel-Dieu initiative at AP-HP, explained that "This partnership with One Biosciences is a perfect example of the dynamic we want to build as part of the @Hôtel-Dieu initiative, by reinforcing the links between the most promising start-ups and AP-HP, accelerating the pace of innovation for the direct benefit of patients."

One Biosciences is a French company spun out of Institut Curie and venture builder Home Biosciences, and is housed at Biolabs Hôtel-Dieu, a major open innovation facility for healthcare - recently opened in Paris' oldest hospital site and connected to all 38 of AP-HP's hospitals. This announcement marks One Biosciences' commitment to a long-term partnership with AP-HP, encouraging the emergence of new solutions and technologies for the benefit of patients.

This project is led by Pr Laurent Mesnard, Head of Nephrological and Acute Kidney Intensive Care Service (SinRA), Hôpital Tenon, Nephrology Department AP-HP, Sorbonne University, with the support of Pr Julien Zuber, Hôpital Necker-Enfants malades AP-HP; Pr Vincent Audard, Hôpitaux Universitaires Henri-Mondor AP-HP (coordinator of the Center of Reference for Rare Disease dedicated to Idiopathic Nephrotic Syndrome and extra-membranous glomerulonephritis) and Pr Renaud Snanoudj, Hôpital Bicêtre AP-HP.

About rare kidney diseases

Today, one adult out of every 10 suffers from a chronic kidney disease. This represents 850 million people worldwide. For some kidney diseases, existing therapeutic solutions are unsatisfactory. Moreover, they are sometimes difficult to diagnose and understand, at the origin of a diagnostic delay and a therapeutic impasse. Determining biomarkers of these rare kidney diseases and possible therapeutic targets is therefore a crucial issue in order to optimize the overall care of patients.

About One Biosciences

One Biosciences leverages the power of single-cell analysis and AI to unlock a new wave of targets and precision medicines for a broad range of difficult-to-treat conditions. One Biosciences is an integrated discovery engine combining a multi-disciplinary team with in-house computational capabilities. One Biosciences is backed by Institut Curie and Home Biosciences. For more information, visit: www.onebiosciences.fr .

About Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris / Greater Paris University Hospitals:

The leading hospital and university centre (CHU) in Europe, Greater Paris University Hospitals and its 38 hospitals are organised into six hospital-university groups (AP-HP. Centre - Université Paris Cité ; AP-HP. Sorbonne Université ; AP-HP. Nord - Université Paris Cité ; AP-HP. Université Paris Saclay ; AP-HP. Hôpitaux Universitaires Henri Mondor et AP-HP. Hôpitaux Universitaires Paris Seine-Saint-Denis) and are centered around five universities in the Île-de-France region. Closely linked to large research bodies, Greater Paris University Hospitals include eight international hospital-university institutes (Institut du Cerveau, ICAN, IMAGINE, FOReSIGHT, PROMETHEUS, lnovAND, Re-Connect, THEMA) and the largest French health data repository (EDS). As a major stakeholder in applied research and health innovation, Greater Paris University Hospitals hold a portfolio of 750 active patents, and each year its clinicians sign off nearly 10000 scientific publications and over 4,000 research projects are under development, all promoters combined. In 2020, Greater Paris University Hospitals were awarded the Institut Carnot label, which is recognition of the quality of partner research: Carnot@AP-HP offers industrial stakeholders applied and clinical research solutions in the health sector. In 2015, Greater Paris University Hospitals also founded the Greater Paris University Hospitals Research Foundation to support the biomedical and health research performed in all its hospitals. http://www.aphp.fr

