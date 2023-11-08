TAJIKISTAN, November 8 - On November 8, an economic, investment and business forum of Tajikistan and Iran was held in Dushanbe with the participation of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Honorable Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi.

The high-level event was held on the sidelines of the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and was attended by the government delegations of the two countries and a wide range of businessmen of Tajikistan and Iran.

During his speech, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, considered the conference important for exchanging ideas and experience, reviewing existing opportunities and expanding beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon expressed confidence that the results of this conference would effectively contribute to the promotion of bilateral cooperation between the countries in various spheres of economy and trade.

It was emphasized that the issues of strengthening and expansion of commercial and economic cooperation and investment with the Islamic Republic of Iran are among the important areas of relations between the two countries.

As a result of the high-level meeting and negotiations between Tajikistan and Iran, the Head of Tajik state, expressed confidence that the practical implementation of the "Program of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries until 2030" would bring significant results.

The President of the country expressed that the Government of Tajikistan in the National Development Strategy for the period up to 2030 paid special attention to the issue of ensuring the progress of the private sector by attracting capital and recognized it as one of the goals of its economic policy.

In the legislation of the country, many benefits and extensive legal guarantees are provided for the protection of business and investment. Also, according to the laws of the country, more than 240 types of guarantees and benefits are provided for investors and entrepreneurs, including more than 110 benefits and reliefs in the areas of tax and customs.

During his speech, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon discussed the main and strategic goals of the country, including the rapid industrialization and the opportunities and natural resources of Tajikistan, and presented the abundant natural resources, especially water and mineral resources.

The President drew the attention of the participants of the economic, investment and business forum of Tajikistan and Iran to the effective use of the capacities of the hydropower sector and investments in this direction.

Honorable Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, during his substantial speech, also deliberated on the existing capabilities of the development of the "green economy", the expansion of cooperation between the business circles of the two countries in the fields of mining, metallurgy, chemistry, production of construction materials, light industry, food, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, transport and tourism that are beneficial for both parties.

It was emphasized that the listed industries and other commercial and economic areas can be a suitable basis for the expansion of mutually advantageous cooperation.