FOSSiBOT F101 Pro: Mid-range Rugged Smartphone with Dual Display And 10600mAh Battery Starts Sale From $99.99 on Nov.11th

NEW YORK , Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOSSiBOT, renowned for its flagship F102, unveils the new F101 Pro—its latest rugged mid-range marvel featuring a pioneering dual display. Building on the F101 legacy, this enhanced iteration boasts a robust MT8788 octa-core processor, an expansive memory configuration of up to 15GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and a formidable 10600mAh battery. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 24MP primary and 5MP macro cameras. The global sales launch is set for October 23rd.

The F101 Pro, distinguished by its dual-screen functionality, marks FOSSiBOT's latest stride in outdoor smartphone technology. Enthusiasts can anticipate the global unveiling, with an introductory price starting at just $99.99, beginning November 11th.

The FOSSiBOT F101 Pro shares part of the design of the F101-5.45 inch HD+ display with tough screen and handy appearance. But it upgrades a lot from its predecessor.

Instead of the big speaker on the back, the F101 Pro comes with a 1.32 inch round display on the top back with 360*360 resolution. And for the back cover, it comes with 3 different colors: crocodile leather with gray frame, geometric design with black frame and geometric design with orange frame decoration.

The rear display is not just for clock time check, it is a perfect companion for outdoor adventures because you can make the F101 Pro last longer with the lower power consumption of the second screen. The rear display has 9 functions for more convenient use.

l Clock time/Date/Week

l Quick Shoot By 24MP Camera

l Notifications & Reminder

l Check Battery Level

l Play/Pause/Switch Music

l Timer

l Pedometer

l Accept/Cancel Call

l Recorder

Besides the secondary display and back cover, the FOSSiBOT F101 Pro also upgrades the processor and memory. It will be powered by MediaTek MT8788 octa-core processor with 4*Cortex -A73 clocked at 2.0GHz and 4*Cortex -A53 clocked at 2.0GHz. It will have a large 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The F101 Pro supports up to 7GB RAM expansion to reach 15GB RAM, and 1TB storage extension by TF card.

The F101 Pro will also have a massive 10600mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It can standby for more than 40 days with SIM card inserted. With the fast charger, the F101 Pro can be fully recharged in 3 hours.

The F101 Pro has a triple-camera system on the back, consisting of a 24-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 0,3-megapixel bookend camera.On the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The FOSSiBOT F101 Pro also supports NFC connectivity which was not featured on F101. Other features of the FOSSiBOT F101 pro include IP68/IP69K waterproof, dust and shock resistance, MIL-STD-810H compliance, and Android 13 OS out of the box.

Key specs and features of the FOSSiBOT F101 Pro:

5.45 inch HD+ Display+1.32inch IPS display

MediaTek MT8788 Octa-core processor

Up to 15GB(8GB+7GB) RAM/128GB ROM

24MP+5MP+0.3MP Triple camera on the Back

8MP Selfie Camera

10600mAh battery with 18W fast charging

NFC supported

HAC Certified(friendly to hearing aid users)

IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H Compliance

Side Press Fingerprint Sensor, Face ID Unlock Supported

Custom Button

Android 13 Out of Box

The innovative FOSSiBOT F101 Pro debuts globally on November 11. Snatch the special launch price of $99.99 on FOSSiBOT's official website and AliExpress platform. Limited availability—act swiftly before the price ascends to $139.99 post-November 17. Unleash the power of dual-screen tech without the premium cost. Rush to AliExpress or FOSSiBOT's website to claim your device!





Joanna Chen marketing at fossibot.com