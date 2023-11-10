Raven Launches Scalable Enhancements to Precision Guidance at Agritechnica 2023

Raven expands upon its industry-leading portfolio with innovation that enhances its aftermarket electric steering offering, introducing the Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit

HANOVER, GERMANY, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, a leader in automated aftermarket precision ag technology solutions, is continuing the expansion of its industry-leading guidance and steering portfolio for mixed-fleet operations. At Agritechnica 2023, the brand will showcase the new Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit, a scalable and customizable combination of its proven guidance receivers, latest steering innovations and newly enhanced in-cab displays. In addition, Raven will showcase its latest automation solutions at its interactive Agritechnica booth, inviting all attendees to expand their productivity with limitless automation technology options.

Guidance that Easily Fits Any Fleet and Application

The new Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit boosts Raven’s fundamental core precision tech stack with enhanced components, providing a high-performance and cost-competitive solution that suits any task. With electric performance comparable to hydraulic steering, fast line acquisition, desired accuracy and simple installation, users of Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit will experience reduced overlaps and skips and enhanced crop uniformity and soil conservation, leading to increased productivity and efficiency.

The updated kit boosts Raven’s fundamental core precision tech stack with enhanced components that will be delivered in 2024. To assemble their Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit, users are expected to choose one receiver (RS1™, 500S™) and one display (CR7®, CR12®, or the new CR7®+ or CR12®+), completing the kit with the newly released DirecSteer™ electric auto-guidance unit. The kit features three new products:

CR7®+, Raven’s next-generation display with improved speed and responsiveness.

CR12®+, Raven’s updated 12-inch in-cab display with updated hardware and simplified user experience. Both new CRx+ displays feature a redesigned CRx operating system with easy widget layouts and field planning.

DirecSteer™, Raven’s simple, silent, and powerful electric smart motor autosteer solution.

In addition, future aftermarket portfolio developments will feature GNSS correction enhancements. Updated SSR (State Space Representation) corrections will give farmers real RTK accuracy via both cellular network and satellite. This gives users reliable correction services by providing a satellite-based back-up in case of signal loss, even in areas that aren’t well-covered by cellular networks. Raven is currently developing a new GNSS receiver, the 900S, which will support these new SSR correction services with the ability to choose between satellite and cellular connection. The 900S will be another option that can be added to the Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit. Exact release date will be confirmed in a future announcement.

These new innovations highlight Raven’s commitment to giving farmers automated solutions that enhance efficiency and productivity. The Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit builds on the company’s proven leadership in developing aftermarket solutions that serve mixed-fleet applications. As Raven continues accelerated integration with CNH Industrial platforms, it remains committed to enhancing the user experience for farmers worldwide.

“The launch of the Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit is excellent proof of our customer-focused development, giving farmers powerful yet simple solutions for their day-to-day operations. The benefits of automation increase yield and profitability. We empower farmers to navigate their individual Path to Autonomy, maximizing ease and efficiency every step of the way,” said Frank Dorenkamp, Raven Industries’ Europe Business Director.

Raven at Agritechnica 2023

At Agritechnica, Raven will also showcase its newest precision ag products that benefit both farmers and the environment by increasing productivity, efficiency and profitability.

“As a CNH Industrial brand, Raven continues to develop cutting-edge precision technology solutions such as the Raven Sense & Act™ solution suite, DirecSteer™, and other solutions that seamlessly integrate with industry-leading platforms, improving farmers’ profitability and long-term viability,” said Eric Shuman, General Manager of Raven Industries.

Agritechnica attendees can visit Raven at Hall 8 | Stand B11 to place pre-orders for the Raven CRx+ Guidance Kit and learn more about Raven’s latest innovations from November 12 – 18, 2023.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Dedicated to advancing farming through technology and innovation, Raven Industries provides innovative, high-value products and systems that help farmers serve the world. For decades, Raven has been committed to maximizing operational efficiencies for growers. Today, its groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in farming — driving tractors down the field, wirelessly connecting the office and the cab, and protecting the environment with controlled outputs. Raven is a subsidiary of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI), a world-class equipment and services company specializing in Agriculture and Construction. To learn more, visit https://ravenind.com.

Erin Rinehart, Director of Strategic Marketing Raven Industries +1 (605) 336-2750 erin.rinehart@ravenind.com