Flash News: OKX Hosts Workshop on Web3 and Blockchain at Foreign Trade University in Vietnam

OKX Hosts Workshop on Web3 and Blockchain at Foreign Trade University in Vietnam

OKX recently hosted its first-ever student-focused workshop at the Ho Chi Minh City campus of Foreign Trade University, a leading business school in Vietnam. The workshop, titled 'Web3: Vietnam and You - Opportunities for Business Students in Web3 and Blockchain,' took place on November 4, 2023.

Key highlights from the workshop:

More than 50 students attended the workshop, which provided a platform for students to engage with the OKX Web3 team and industry experts - including representatives from Sui Foundation and KOL Le Duy.

During the workshop, students had the opportunity to participate in interactive discussions, gain hands-on experience through a live NFT creation demo, and learn about their Web3 and blockchain career options.

The event aimed to educate and raise awareness among the student community about the transformative potential of Web3 and blockchain technology.

Vietnam ranks third place in Chainalysis' 2023 Global Crypto Adoption Index, boasting a fast-growing virtual asset ecosystem and talent pool. This fact, coupled with the growing significance of Web3 and blockchain technology in the business landscape, attracted a lot of attention from FTU's business students.

The workshop at FTU serves as a testament to OKX's dedication to empowering the next generation of business leaders with knowledge about Web3 and blockchain.

OKX was also recently a Diamond Sponsor of the university's 'FTU's Day 2023.' The event took place on October 6 at FTU's Ho Chi Minh City campus, celebrating the 63rd anniversary of the university's founding. As part of its sponsorship, OKX hosted a limited-edition digital collectible called "I love FTU’S DAY 2023."

