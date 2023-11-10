Beware of the resurfacing of bogus telecommunications phishing scam

MACAU, November 10 - Since the beginning of this month, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has received more than ten reports from residents who alleged to have received fraudulent text messages impersonating a local telecommunications company. The SMS messages claimed that the victims’ loyalty points were about to expire. To redeem their rewards, the recipients of the abovementioned messages should log into a fake website and provide personal and credit card information. Using this method, swindlers stole victims’ information, and the latter incurred a total loss of approximately MOP$130,000.

Upon receiving these reports, PJ immediately contacted the local telecommunications company and requested the blocking and removal of the phishing websites to prevent other people from clicking the links and being defrauded.

The Judiciary PoliceAnti-Fraud Coordination Center again reminds the publicto take precautions as similar fraudulent cases have frequently occurred recently, and the websites in question closely resembled the official ones. Residents must refrain from clicking unfamiliar links or providing personal information. When asked to provide credit card information, transaction passwords, or transaction verification codes, they should be extra careful to avoid bank account or credit card thefts. If they suspect they have encountered fraud or other crimes, they should immediately call the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.