Right Lane on Southbound I-81, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Page Content

The right lane will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 24 and mile marker 23, in Berkeley County, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, to allow for the placement of high mast electrical poles. The Exit 23 southbound exit ramp will also be closed. Work is being done at night to minimize the impact on traffic. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​