Lane Closure on WV 23, McElroy Creek Road, Alma, to Begin Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 23, McElroy Creek Road, near the intersection with WV 18, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, beginning Wednesday, November 8, 2023, through Thursday, December 28, 2023, for water line repair. Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic lights. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​