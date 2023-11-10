Nitrile Gloves Market Size Worth $16.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.1%: AMR

The growth of the global nitrile gloves market is driven by anti-static, solvent resistance, and odor-free features of nitrile gloves and wide use of nitrile gloves for serving food and dairy items.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Nitrile Gloves Market by Type (Powdered, Powder-free), by End-use (Medical and Healthcare, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverage, Metal and Machinery, Chemical and Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Cleanroom, Others), by Product (Disposable, Durable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global nitrile gloves industry generated $9.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to hit $16.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.



Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The growth of the global nitrile gloves market is driven by anti-static, solvent resistance, and odor-free features of nitrile gloves and wide use of nitrile gloves for serving food and dairy items. However, the low tactile sensitivity of nitrile gloves in comparison to latex gloves is expected to hamper the market growth across the globe. Nevertheless, the rise in demand for durable nitrile gloves will open new opportunities for the growth of the industry in the years ahead.

The disposable segment to dominate the trail over 2022-2031

By product, the disposable segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global nitrile gloves market share. The same segment is also anticipated to dominate the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, attributed to enhanced puncture resistance, a high level of protection, and minimal abrasion for easy doffing & donning.

The powder-free segment to hold the major market share in terms of revenue in 2031

By type, the powder-free segment is dominated the trail with the highest market share in 2021, holding four-fifths of the global nitrile gloves market share and is estimated to contribute majorly toward the global market share. Moreover, the same segment is garnering the fastest CAGR of nearly 6.2% over the forecast period, owing to its enhanced solvent resistance, anti-static nature, and massive use in food & dairy applications.

The medical and healthcare segment to lead the global market by 2031

By end-use, the medical and healthcare segment generated the highest market share in 2021, holding three-fourths of the global nitrile gloves market share and is set to dominate the global market share in 2031. This segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast timeline. This is owing to the use of nitrile gloves in the medical and healthcare segment.

North America to retain global market domination throughout the forecast period

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in 2021 with more than one-third of the global nitrile gloves market share in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, owing the utilization of nitrile gloves in medical, manufacturing, oil & gas, and other sectors. However, the Asia-Pacific nitrile gloves market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% during 2022 to 2031, owing to huge product penetration in the medical and healthcare sector in the region.

Major Market Players

Medline Industries

Carolina Glove & Safety Company

Dynarex Corporation

Superior Glove

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Unigloves (Uk)

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Adventa Berhad

ANSELL LTD

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

MCR Safety

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

The report provides an elaborative analysis of these key players in the global nitrile gloves market. The report mentions all the business strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, acquisition, collaboration and others adopted by these players in order to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

