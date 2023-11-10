New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash w-Injuries & DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5004398
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: November 9, 2023, at 2113 hours
STREET: 901 Walker Rd
TOWN: Ferrisburgh, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Damp
VIOLATION: DLS
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ashley Fisk
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
PASSENGER: Audrey Gendreau
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Cosmetic to front & passenger side
INJURIES: Arm
HOSPITAL: UVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On November 09, 2023, at approximately 2113 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Walker Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. It was stated the vehicle was traveling north on Walker Road when an animal ran out in front of Vehicle #1. The operator swerved in an attempt to avoid the animal and exited the roadway into a small ditch. Vehicle rolled onto the passenger side, entrapping the passenger. As a result, the passenger sustained an injury to her arm.
The operator was identified as Ashley Fisk, 36, of Ferrisburgh, VT. The passenger was identified as Audrey Gendreau, 57, of Ferrisburgh VT. Gendreau was transported to UVMC in stable condition with a suspected arm injury. Further investigation revealed that Fisk was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Fisk was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.