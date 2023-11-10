New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash w-Injuries & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B5004398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Nicole Twamley

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: November 9, 2023, at 2113 hours

STREET: 901 Walker Rd

TOWN: Ferrisburgh, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Damp

VIOLATION: DLS

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ashley Fisk

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

PASSENGER: Audrey Gendreau

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Cosmetic to front & passenger side

INJURIES: Arm

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 09, 2023, at approximately 2113 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Walker Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. It was stated the vehicle was traveling north on Walker Road when an animal ran out in front of Vehicle #1. The operator swerved in an attempt to avoid the animal and exited the roadway into a small ditch. Vehicle rolled onto the passenger side, entrapping the passenger. As a result, the passenger sustained an injury to her arm.

The operator was identified as Ashley Fisk, 36, of Ferrisburgh, VT. The passenger was identified as Audrey Gendreau, 57, of Ferrisburgh VT. Gendreau was transported to UVMC in stable condition with a suspected arm injury. Further investigation revealed that Fisk was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Fisk was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court Criminal Division to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/18/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.