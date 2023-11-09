Teen Arrested for Southwest Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in connection to an October shooting in Southwest DC.

On Monday, October 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 pm., officers were responding to a call for service when they heard gunshots in the 2100 block of Second Street SW. Upon arrival, they located two men and a juvenile with gunshot wound injuries. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The investigation determined that two parties exchanged gunfire.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested a 17-year-old male, of Northeast, for Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Gun). He was also charged with armed carjacking from an incident on May 30, 2023, CCN: 23085823.

This case was investigated by the Criminal Apprehension Unit, First District Detectives Unit, and the Carjacking Task Force. This is the second arrest made in connection to the shooting.

###

CCN: 23162830