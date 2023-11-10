Jostens Unveils Louisiana State University’s 2023 Women’s Basketball National Championship Ring

THE TEAM IS CELEBRATING THEIR FIRST NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TITLE WITH A CUSTOM TWO-TONE RING THAT BRINGS THEIR INSPIRING STORY TO LIFE.

Minneapolis, MN, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom, hand-crafted championship jewelry, has designed the National Championship Ring for Louisiana State University’s women’s basketball team. This showstopping ring was presented to the team ahead of today’s opening home game.

“This LSU women’s basketball team was captivating to watch, and to bring home the first basketball national championship in LSU history is an incredible achievement,” said Chris Poitras, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Jostens Professional & College Sports Division. “Jostens is honored to share in this celebration with a one-of-a-kind ring that will forever commemorate this team’s legacy – the largest college championship ring Jostens has ever produced.”

This impressive ring celebrates the Tigers’ incredible season with stunning hand-set stones and masterful storytelling. Its sheer size reflects the team’s charisma — it’s the largest college championship ring ever created by Jostens.

The expansive ring top features LSU’s iconic logo, which is accentuated with rich purple enamel. One hundred and two shimmering white stones flood the ring top, highlighting the total number of points that the team scored during their final championship game. The Tigers set the record for the most points ever scored in a semifinal or final game in NCAA tournament history.

The left side of the ring displays the recipient’s name and the team’s “PIECE IT 2GETHER” motto near the top. LSU’s state boot logo was transformed to resemble a puzzle piece in order to honor this motto; the puzzle piece fills this side of the ring, and a single gold-tone star shines brightly near the university’s home city of Baton Rouge. The team’s season record — “34-2” — rests near the bottom.

The right side of the ring features the NCAA trophy and the final score of the championship game: “102-85.” A large purple stone decorates the top of the trophy, representing the team’s first national championship victory in program history.

The scores from the Tigers’ six tournament games are imprinted on the inside of the ring, to celebrate their impressive run. This incredible ring is finished with the team’s tournament motto — “FOCUS 4 FOUR” — on the outside of the band.

In addition to this National Championship Ring, players and staff members received the Official National Championship Ring from the NCAA. Both of these intricate designs were created and crafted by Jostens. A small fan collection will be made available to the public. Shop here: https://lsuwbb.itemorder.com/

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.

Attachment

Peter Lai Jostens 952-830-3230 Peter.Lai@jostens.com