Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,877 in the last 365 days.

eAirServices Assistance Availability During November

User assistance with the Iowa Environmental Application System for Air (EASY Air), the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS), and the online Asbestos Notification System will not be available on Friday, November 10, in observance of Veterans Day. User assistance for these systems will also not be available beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 24 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Normal helpdesk operations for these systems will resume on Monday, Nov. 27. Emails and phone calls to the helpdesks for these systems during this period will be followed up on beginning Nov. 27.

These systems will remain available for use throughout this period, 24/7. Please go the eAirServices webpage for information on accessing and using the systems.

You just read:

eAirServices Assistance Availability During November

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more