eAirServices Assistance Availability During November

User assistance with the Iowa Environmental Application System for Air (EASY Air), the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS), and the online Asbestos Notification System will not be available on Friday, November 10, in observance of Veterans Day. User assistance for these systems will also not be available beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Nov. 24 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Normal helpdesk operations for these systems will resume on Monday, Nov. 27. Emails and phone calls to the helpdesks for these systems during this period will be followed up on beginning Nov. 27.

These systems will remain available for use throughout this period, 24/7. Please go the eAirServices webpage for information on accessing and using the systems.