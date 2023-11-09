Schedule Change - Client Contact and EPC Business Meetings
The Client Contact meeting for November has been canceled for today and has been rescheduled for Friday, November 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. Video and conference call instructions are detailed on the agenda. Click here to review the Client Contact agenda.
The EPC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. The meeting formerly scheduled for November 14, 2023 has been canceled.
A packet with conference call instructions and the agenda will be posted no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting on the Environmental Protection Commission webpage.
Agenda items include:
- Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (Trout Run/Siewers Spring Watershed Project)
- Chapter 1, “Operation of Environmental Protection Commission” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 10, “Complaints, Audits, Enforcement Options and Administrative Penalties” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 11, “Tax Certification of Pollution Control or Recycling Property” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 15, “Cross-Media Electronic Reporting” - Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 21, “Compliance, Excess Emissions, and Measurement of Emissions” - Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 22, “Controlling Air Pollution” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 23, “Air Emission Standards” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 24, “Operating Permits” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 27, “Certificate of Acceptance” - Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 30, “Fees” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 31, “Nonattainment New Source Review” – Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 33, “Construction Permit Requirements for Major Stationary Sources—Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD)” - Notice of Intended Action
- Chapter 65, "Animal Feeding Operations"- Notice of Intended Action