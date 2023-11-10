DNR enforcement actions, published 11/9/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dallas County

Crimson Development, Inc.

Cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; comply with all terms of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit, including the stormwater pollution prevention plan; and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty.

Harrison County

Mo. Valley Grain, Inc.

Timely obtain air quality construction permits in the future; submit an air quality construction permit application for current emission points by December 1, 2023; submit an operation and maintenance plan for existing control equipment for approval; and pay a $5,500 administrative penalty.

Keokuk County

Douds Stone, LLC

Cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state; obtain all necessary National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits, including General Permit No. 3; and pay a $6,950 administrative penalty.