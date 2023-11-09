Multiagency Collaborative Announces 2023 Vendor Summit in Chicago

ILLINOIS, November 9 - A full-day event offering resources, education, and networking opportunities for businesses seeking to collaborate with State of Illinois Agencies and State Universities





CHICAGO - Today, the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), in collaboration with co-sponsors Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM), Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois Public Higher Education Cooperative (IPHEC), announced plans for the 2023 State of Illinois Vendor Summit. Scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2023, the summit will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the University of Illinois at Chicago Student Center East, located at 750 S. Halsted in Chicago, IL. The change of venue to Chicago emphasizes the state's commitment to dispersing valuable information widely throughout all of Illinois.

The Summit promises an invaluable opportunity for businesses to engage with industry experts, government representatives, partake in educational workshops and network with present and future State vendors. Interested vendors are encouraged to register at www.illinois.gov/vendorsummit.

Designed to be comprehensive, the day will feature an exhibit hall populated with booths, detailing upcoming contracting opportunities, training, and business development programs. Exhibitors will include State Agencies, Universities, and entities equipped to offer technical assistance to potential vendors. Further, the event will include workshops, focusing on aiding businesses in navigating State procurement processes and spotlighting available resources to foster business growth.

As a sequel to the successful 2022 Vendor Summit, this initiative stands as a testament to the State's drive to diversify its vendor base. Aiming to ensure an equitable distribution of contracting opportunities among small, minority-owned, veteran-owned, women-owned, and other disadvantaged enterprises—including those steered by individuals with disabilities—the Summit will organize matchmaking sessions. This will facilitate networking between large contractors and a diverse range of firms.

In an effort to increase transparency about the contracting process and highlight the thousands of contracting opportunities each year, CMS oversees the publication of the State of Illinois' Quarterly Buying Plan. Spearheaded by the CMS Bureau of Strategic Sourcing (BoSS), this initiative is a repository of information, prepping vendors to adequately respond to the State's solicitations. Beyond a forecast, the Plan also includes sections on collaborating with the State, programs for small and disadvantaged businesses, and an outline of registration, pre-qualification prerequisites, and the pathway to technical assistance. Vendors are encouraged to review the Plan and can access the 4th Quarter 2023 edition here.

The 2023 State of Illinois Vendor Summit will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the University of Illinois at Chicago Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted. The schedule is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Registration & Networking

9:30 a.m. Welcome and Introduction

10 - 10:45 a.m. Commission on Equity and Inclusion

11:00 - 12:00 p.m. Workshop: Do's and Don'ts of Submitting a Bid/Offer

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall / Prime and Sub Networking (Power of Connection)

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions:

Illinois Department of Transportation

General Services - State Agencies

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Concurrent Sessions:

Capital Development Board

Public Institutions of Higher Education

While the formal program is taking place, dozens of subject matter experts will be on hand to answer questions about upcoming contracting opportunities, navigating procurement processes and accessing resources for businesses. Registration and the up-to-date information can be found at: www.illinois.gov/vendorsummit