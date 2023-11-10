Submit Release
New Hours for Claims Office Advocate Connects

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Advocate Team announces new Advocate Connects hours to better serve individuals impacted by the fire and subsequent flooding. 

Advocate Connects are weekly in-person events designed to provide support, listen to concerns and solve problems.

Individuals can now meet with the Advocate Team every Tuesday at the Mora County Commissioners Chambers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Las Vegas Train Station, in the upstairs meeting room. This series of Advocate Connects will continue through December 21, 2023, pause for the Christmas and New Year holidays, then resume in January.

ADDRESSES FOR ADVOCATE CONNECTS:

Mora County Commission Chambers

1 Court House Drive, Mora, NM 

 Las Vegas Train Station- Upstairs Meeting Room 500 Railroad, Las Vegas, NM

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn on notifications to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office | Facebook.

