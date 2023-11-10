News Release – Department of Health issues voluntary recall warning for several Mid America Pet Food products due to potential risk of Salmonella contamination
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Mid America Pet Food for products distributed to retailers in the state, including Sam’s Club, Tractor Supply Co., and Del’s Feed and Farm Supply. The products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. Brands recalled by Mid America Pet Food include Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member’s Mark varieties with best-by-dates before October 31, 2024.
Salmonella can affect animals eating contaminated products, and there is a risk to humans, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after handling contaminated products.
Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and/or fever. Salmonella may result in more serious but rare ailments such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune symptoms may be at greater risk of Salmonella infection. Please contact your healthcare provider immediately if you are exhibiting symptoms after having contact with the recalled product.
Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and/or vomiting. Some pets may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.
The FDB advises consumers to immediately seal and discard any recalled product on hand and do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize all pet food bowls, cups, serving utensils, and storage containers. Please ensure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food. Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as of November 1, seven people have reported Salmonella infections nationally.
The recalled product descriptions and relevant information are listed below:
|Product Description – Dog Food
|UPC
|Bag Size
|Best By Date
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula
|894308002343
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005092
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002336
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Formula
|894308002428
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005108
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002152
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Formula
|894308002411
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005115
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002053
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Ocean Fish Formula
|894308002497
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005122
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002077
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Chicken Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe
|854524005016
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005245
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005047
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Lamb Meal & Sweet Potato Recipe
|854524005177
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005160
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005184
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Grain Free Yukon River Canine
|894308002510
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002527
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002176
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Active Dog & Puppy
|894308002473
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002534
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002169
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Hero Canine
|894308002763
|50 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002381
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005290
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Grain Free Ultra Pro
|894308002480
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005306
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Performance
|894308002404
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005337
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Nutra Pro
|854524005085
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005146
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005078
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Purpose Senior Healthy Weight
|894308002572
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005153
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002596
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Elite Canine
|894308002824
|50 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002831
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002848
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic High Energy
|854524005252
|50 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002367
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005313
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Hi-Pro Plus
|854524005276
|50 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002374
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005139
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002145
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Multi- Pro
|894308002718
|50 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005214
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005344
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Classic Professional
|854524005269
|50 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|894308002350
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005320
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Edge Energy
|899944446056
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|899944446063
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|899944446070
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Realtree Max-5 Pro
|899944446025
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|899944446032
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|899944446049
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Wayne Feeds Dog Food, High Energy
|899944446094
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Original
|899944446087
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Protein Plus
|899944446100
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Sport Protein
|899944446148
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Joint Support
|899944446131
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Wayne Feeds Gold Dog Food, Puppy Plus
|899944446155
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Eagle Mountain Pet Food Pro Balance, Dog Food
|899944446001
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Member’s Mark, Beef & Brown Rice Recipe, Dog Food
|193968343347
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Member’s Mark, Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe, Dog Food
|193968343354
|30 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Product Description – Cat Food
|UPC
|Bag Size
|Best By Date
|Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Hi-Pro Plus Active Cat & Kitten
|854524005825
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005832
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Fit Feline Indoor Cat
|854524005870
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005887
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Grain Free Healthy Skin & Coat Indoor Cat
|854524005900
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005917
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Victor Super Premium Cat Food, Mers Feline
|854524005283
|15 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|854524005221
|5 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Wayne Feeds Gold Cat Food, Ranch & Sea Recipe
|899944446162
|16 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
|Wayne Feeds Cat Food, Barn Cat Plus
|899944446179
|40 pound bag
|Before 10/31/2024
For more information about this recall, consumers should contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544 between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. HST seven days a week.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Michael Burke
Environmental Health Program Manager
Food and Drug Branch
Hawai‘i State Department of Health
Email: [email protected]
Shawn Hamamoto
Spokesperson
Hawai‘i Department of Health
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (808) 586-4417
Cell: (808) 722-5380