DCCA NEWS RELEASE: 2024 Health Insurance Marketplace Open Enrollment Has Begun

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division reminds consumers the 2024 Open Enrollment Period on HealthCare.gov for individual health insurance coverage has begun and runs through January 15, 2024. Those with coverage through the Marketplace can also renew their health plans during this period.

Enhanced subsidies to reduce premiums are available for eligible new and returning consumers in 2024. The American Rescue Plan of 2021 expanded the availability of financial assistance through the Marketplace and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 extended these benefits through 2025.

“We encourage consumers to shop and compare plans and to see if you are eligible for enhanced subsidies to reduce your premiums,” said Insurance Commissioner Gordon Ito.

“What you pay each month for health insurance is important, but you also need to understand what your policy covers. Identify your current health care needs such as services, health care providers, and prescription drugs. Keep these in mind as you compare plans and see how they measure up against your current policy. Be mindful of out-of-pocket costs you may have to pay as well as the monthly premium.”

Consumers are encouraged to review and understand the plans offered during the open enrollment period happening now through January 15, 2024. Enroll by December 15, 2023, for coverage that starts January 1, 2024. For more information on health insurance please go to https://cca.hawaii.gov/ins/consumers/health.

The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance-related complaints.

