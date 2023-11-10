Retired Professional Advertising Photographer Shares the Stories Behind His Photos in Imaginations
One of PageTurner Press and Media’s photography books, Imaginations: Earn A Fortune with Your Dramatic Photography, is a call for all who have the knack for capturing through a lens to upskill their imaginative creations.
Becoming a photographer is truly a significant accomplishment. The two most important tools a photographer can possess are imagination and an understanding of lightning. Raymond J. Klein urges the production of valuable photographs using one’s imagination. He recommends photography enthusiasts to tailor their career toward the advertising field, which is the highest-paying one. For him, experimentation with photography is an essential part of making opportunities happen. It opens doors for creating and showcasing a portfolio to demonstrate to buyers and users of photography all the capabilities of a person, as he has done.
Finding his dad’s folding Kodak camera and learning how to use it, Klein became the family photographer. Subsequently, his curiosity to learn to develop his own film was piqued when he saw a magazine displayed in a local drug store. He was already on it at the age of twelve. In ninth grade, he received his first ten-dollar check for his first published photo in a newspaper column.
The best-selling photograph of Klein’s personal collections of digital images is Autumn Leaves, which is the Imaginations: Earn A Fortune with Your Dramatic Photography’s book cover. It won the People’s Choice award at the Battle Ground Art Alliance’s 18th Annual Spring Art Show. It was done using pigment ink on canvas. Other photographs compiled in the book also helped continue promoting a very satisfying living and career honors for Raymond J. Klein.
“Be prepared. Be daring. Be dramatic. Be dynamic. Experiment, experiment, experiment! Use your imagination! Keeping a positive attitude is key to thriving in this industry where one wants to express one’s passion.” Bearing these pieces of advice in mind, Klein looks forward to his readers to carefully create a portfolio of images and being able to demonstrate their ability to create images. He added a reminder for them to select only the best photographs to display for their varying future clients. At the end of the day, they should teach their skills to others so they can also practice the art of imagination.
So exhibit your imaginative creations, display them, and publish them where everyone can see them. You certainly have substantial venues to do all these in this innovative age. Strive to find the ones that you will see yourself fit.
Orders for the e-book, hardback, and paperback formats of Imaginations: Earn A Fortune with Your Dramatic Photography can be made at www.pageturner.us.
