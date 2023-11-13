Dave Mason's New Release of "Dear Mr. Fantasy" Reimagines A Classic Hit with Blues-Rock Superstar Joe Bonamassa
Uniting Rock Heritage with Guitar Virtuosity, The New Single Blends Mason's Classic Sound with Bonamassa's Dynamic FlairLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary rock musician and songwriter Dave Mason has unveiled a new version of the timeless Traffic hit, "Dear Mr. Fantasy," breathing new life into the classic song with the help of modern blues rock icon Joe Bonamassa. The collaborative effort delivers a fresh yet reverent take on a piece that has captivated audiences since its original release in 1967. The single is available on all streaming platforms via Joe Bonamassa’s KTBA Records. Stream “Dear Mr. Fantasy” on all digital platforms HERE. Watch the new animated music video NOW.
"Dear Mr. Fantasy" has been a cornerstone in Mason's live sets, a testament to its enduring brilliance and his personal connection to the song. "’Fantasy’ has been a favorite song of mine since its release in 1967," Mason shared. "I’ve played it live for years in a number of different arrangements. As I’ve often said, there are no old songs, just good songs, and 'Dear Mr. Fantasy,' in my mind, is one of the finest examples around."
In an exciting turn for fans, Mason has joined forces with Joe Bonamassa, whose guitar mastery and vocal prowess are well-suited for the complexity and depth of the iconic track. Mason's enthusiasm about the collaboration is palpable: "To have the opportunity to incorporate one of the modern-day great guitar players, Joe Bonamassa, is as exciting to me as playing with Jimi Hendrix. He is the first person I wanted to include on this new version of 'Fantasy.'"
The synergy between Mason's seasoned artistry and Bonamassa's fresh perspective has culminated in a rendition of "Dear Mr. Fantasy" that honors the original while standing firmly with a foot in the contemporary music scene. "The combination of talent with great song structure is exhilarating to me, and I knew Joe would play it like nobody else," Mason expressed. "He has a uniquely keen sense of precise timing, unobstructed by a bluesy groove that’s perfect for this song."
This collaboration is more than just a revisit to a beloved classic; it's a fusion of tradition and innovation. Bonamassa's contribution is not limited to his guitar genius; his vocal ability adds a new dimension to the track. Mason celebrates this, saying, "He brings everything up, and 'Dear Mr. Fantasy' is both classic and current, an exceptionally difficult balance to do but Joe Bonamassa pulled it off powerfully with grace and genius."
The new version of "Dear Mr. Fantasy" featuring Dave Mason with Joe Bonamassa is available now on all major streaming platforms. It serves as a poignant reminder of Traffic's musical genius and as a bridge connecting generations of rock enthusiasts.
ABOUT DAVE MASON
Fans and critics alike hail Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason as one of the most talented songwriters and guitarists in the world - which is why he is still performing over 100 shows a year to sold-out crowds. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Dave founded two bands by the age of 15: The Deep Feeling, and The Hellions. At 18, the Worcester, England native teamed up with Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood to form the legendary band Traffic. At 19, Mason penned the song “Feelin’ Alright.” The rock anthem, first recorded by Traffic and then covered by dozens of other artists (including Joe Cocker), cemented both Dave’s and Traffic’s legacy and had a profound influence over rock music that continues today. www.davemasonmusic.com
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 13x Blues Music Award Nominee (4 wins), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his latest release, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. www.jbonamassa.com
