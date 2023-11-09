MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC. STOCK ALERT: Don't Miss the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the MPW Class Action, Contact Robbins LLP Today

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) securities between May 23, 2023 and August 17, 2023. MPW is a self-advised real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that was formed to acquire and develop net-leased healthcare facilities.



For more information, submit a form , email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Misled Investors Regarding its Recapitalization Transaction with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

According to the complaint, on May 23, 2023, MPW issued a press release announcing that it had entered into a recapitalization transaction (the “Recap Transaction”) with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. (“Prospect”), a health care management services organization. Pursuant to the Recap Transaction, in relevant part, MPW would take an equity stake in Prospect’s managed care business, PHP Holdings, LLC (“PHP”), in lieu of a cash payment of outstanding loans and accrued but unpaid rent and interest owed by Prospect to MPW. The Recap Transaction was subject to regulatory approval by the Department of Managed Health Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California (“DMHC”), the regulatory body responsible for governing managed health care plans in California.

Plaintiffs allege that during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Recap Transaction was subject to regulatory approval and had in fact been placed on hold by the DMHC; (ii) accordingly, MPW had misrepresented the regulatory process for the Recap Transaction’s approval; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, MPW overstated the approval prospects and benefits of the Recap Transaction; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements regarding the Recap Transaction were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When the truth was revealed, MPW's stock price fell $0.57 per share, or 7.6%, to close at $6.93 per share on August 18, 2023.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motion for lead plaintiff by November 28, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Medical Properties Trust, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.