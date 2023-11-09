PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller’s Office Releases State of Texas Annual Cash Report

TEXAS, November 9 - November 9, 2023

Texas Comptroller’s Office Releases State of Texas Annual Cash Report

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today announced the release of the State of Texas Annual Cash Report for fiscal 2023. The report, a cash-basis representation of the state’s financial condition as of Aug. 31, 2023, shows revenue and expenditure details for all funds in the State Treasury.

Each fund includes the:

Date of origin.

Administering agency.

Authorizing statute.

Revenues and other sources at the object code level.

Expenditures and other uses at the category level.

A PDF file of the Annual Cash Report may be found on the Comptroller’s website.