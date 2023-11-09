Chris Pureka Performing Show in Petrolia on November 14th

This is a press release from the event organizer:

What: Chris Pureka Show at Mattole Valley Community Center with Emily Willow (Petrolia) and Phantom Tides (Oakland)

**Food and drink available for sale!

Where: Mattole Valley Community Center, 29230 Mattole RD Petrolia

When: Tuesday, November 14. Openers at 6pm, headliner at 7pm

Cost: $20 ticket available for sale at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chris-pureka-phantom-tides-emily-willow-tickets-678252119347?aff=oddtdtcreator

It’s rare for an artist to bridge the divide between critical acclaim and dedicated fan engagement. Chris Pureka is a Portland-based singer-songwriter whose body of work has resonated deeply with these seemingly disparate milieus. Their music has straddled the folk, americana and indie rock genres over the course of their 20 year career, and over that time, their bold vulnerability in processing the intimacies of life in song has struck a chord with those listeners who crave authenticity and depth.

Chris’s elegant emotionality as a vocalist and their flair as a lyricist have garnered them favorable comparisons to Chan Marshall, Bruce Springsteen, and Patty Griffin. Over many years of touring on both sides of the Atlantic, they have shared the stage with such diverse and esteemed artists as The Lumineers, Gregory Alan Isakov, The Cowboy Junkies, Haley Heynderickx, and Ani DiFranco. They have had their songs featured on such television shows as Brothers and Sisters, Covert Affairs and Shameless and well as a song featured in the Sundance featured indie film, The Royal Road. Along the way, Chris has remained truly independent, selling nearly 50,000 albums through their own label, Sad Rabbit Records.