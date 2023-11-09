Free Veterans Day Screening of ‘The Boat That Won The War’

Press release from the City of Eureka:

Many historians say it was the iconic design of the Higgins Boat that changed the direction of WWII. The boat’s ability to land troops in shallow water and then allow soldiers to exit through a front ramp was incredibly innovative in its time. However, the boats were made of wood and very few remain intact today. But one very special relic spent the summer of 2023 in the City of Eureka, CA under the care and protection of a beloved local business, Blue Ox Millworks.

Eric Hollenbeck, co-founder of Blue Ox Millworks and star of The Craftsman television show, led a unique preservation project, preparing a rare WWII Higgins Boat that had lain dormant at the bottom of Lake Shasta for over 50 years, and was once used as a family vacation boat, for its future honored display at the National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska.

A veteran himself, Hollenbeck served in some of Vietnam’s heaviest front-line infantry combat when he was 19 years old. He later went on to found the Blue Ox Veterans Program for Returning Vets, which garnered national attention for its work helping combat veterans develop new skills and foster a sense of healing and belonging for those with a difficult past. In 2019, Hollenbeck was presented with the Humboldt Hero Award to honor his military and community service.

“The Higgins Boat was a special project for me,” Hollenbeck said. “She is a documented combat veteran with six campaign Bronze Stars, and I am a documented combat veteran with three campaign Bronze Stars. We speak the same language.”

The City of Eureka, Eddy Alexander, and the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission are proud to partner with Blue Ox Millworks and the Eureka Theater to make this very special event possible.

“Veterans Day provides an important opportunity for us to honor those who have served our country,” Eureka Mayor Kim Bergel said. “Eric is an incredible craftsman and is known in our community for his work preserving our local historical architecture. He is a mentor to local youth and is a mentor and a friend to many of our community’s honored veterans.”