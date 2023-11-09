Hub Group, Inc. to Webcast Fireside Chat at the 2023 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 12:00pm ct. A live webcast of the discussion will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/stph34/hubg/1818404. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.



ABOUT HUB GROUP: Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $5 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

