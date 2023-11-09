Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2023 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 232,016 $ 207,678 12 % $ 678,638 $ 548,334 24 % Operating income 23,691 21,622 10 % 61,112 33,738 81 % EBITDA(1) 44,955 42,335 6 % 123,685 95,448 30 % Cashflow 40,784 41,078 (1 %) 118,864 92,205 29 % Net income 19,237 17,163 12 % 49,455 25,735 92 % Attributable to shareholders 19,231 17,179 12 % 49,472 25,764 92 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA(1) $ 1.10 $ 0.98 12 % $ 3.00 $ 2.21 36 % Cashflow $ 1.00 $ 0.95 5 % $ 2.88 $ 2.14 35 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income $ 0.47 $ 0.40 18 % $ 1.20 $ 0.60 100 % Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 40,149 42,339 (5 %) 40,555 42,367 (4 %) Diluted 40,961 43,090 (5 %) 41,291 43,142 (4 %) September 30 December 31 Financial Position at 2023 2022 Change Total Assets $ 894,325 $ 878,615 2 % Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 111,159 127,628 (13 %) Working Capital(2) 127,566 112,154 14 % Net Debt(3) - 15,474 (100 %) Shareholders’ Equity 542,528 522,023 4 %

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 reflect relatively stable industry conditions. Despite lower year over year North American third quarter industry activity levels, market share gains resulting from equipment upgrades contributed to modestly higher third quarter results in 2023 as compared to 2022. Third quarter Australian activity levels were lower compared to the prior year as one drilling rig and one service rig were out of service during the third quarter of 2023 for recertification and upgrades.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2023

2022

Change 2023

2022

Change Revenue $ 75,815 $ 73,976 2 % $ 212,633 $ 183,478 16 % EBITDA(1) $ 21,670 $ 21,777 - $ 51,830 $ 42,026 23 % EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 29 % 29 % - 24 % 23 % 4 % Operating days(2) 2,880 3,097 (7 %) 7,723 7,885 (2 %) Canada 2,009 2,041 (2 %) 5,023 4,675 7 % United States 535 648 (17 %) 1,696 2,045 (17 %) Australia 336 408 (18 %) 1,004 1,165 (14 %) Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 26,325 $ 23,886 10 % $ 27,532 $ 23,269 18 % Canada 24,522 22,655 8 % 25,668 21,560 19 % United States 28,540 26,370 8 % 28,326 24,067 18 % Australia 33,577 26,100 29 % 35,522 28,729 24 % Utilization 33 % 35 % (6 %) 30 % 30 % - Canada 28 % 29 % (3 %) 24 % 22 % 9 % United States 48 % 54 % (11 %) 53 % 58 % (9 %) Australia 73 % 89 % (18 %) 74 % 85 % (13 %) Rigs, average for period 94 95 (1 %) 94 95 (1 %) Canada 77 77 - 77 77 - United States 12 13 (8 %) 12 13 (8 %) Australia 5 5 - 5 5 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

CDS segment revenue during the third quarter of 2023 was higher compared with the previous year quarter as lower operating days were more than offset by increased pricing. The deployment of upgraded equipment contributed to the year-over-year increase in third quarter revenue per operating day. Negatively impacting utilization in the United States was the transfer of a triple drilling rig to Canada during the second quarter of 2023 and a general slowdown in industry activity, which was partially offset by higher pricing. Lower Australian utilization due to the removal of a drilling rig from service for recertification and upgrade was partially offset by higher revenue per operating day as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to rate increases arising from previous rig upgrades and fewer standby days due to wet weather in 2023 compared to 2022.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 21,137 $ 18,070 17 % $ 65,362 $ 46,911 39 % EBITDA(1) $ 7,263 $ 8,097 (10 %) $ 23,977 $ 17,190 39 % EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 34 % 45 % (24 %) 37 % 37 % - Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 12,825 $ 11,283 14 % $ 42,473 $ 31,075 37 % Pieces of rental equipment 7,659 9,450 (19 %) 7,659 9,450 (19 %) Canada 6,767 8,560 (21 %) 6,767 8,560 (21 %) United States 892 890 - 892 890 - Rental equipment utilization 19 % 17 % 12 % 18 % 16 % 13 % Canada 18 % 16 % 13 % 16 % 15 % 7 % United States 27 % 27 % - 36 % 27 % 33 % Heavy trucks 69 71 (3 %) 69 71 (3 %) Canada 48 48 - 48 48 - United States 21 23 (9 %) 21 23 (9 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Third quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2022 due to higher equipment utilization and modestly improved pricing. Lower year over year third quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin was due primarily to equipment and personnel mobilization costs incurred in Canada in advance of the upcoming winter drilling season. A significant number of underutilized rental pieces were disposed of in Canada during the first nine months of 2023.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30



2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Revenue $ 110,959 $ 86,654 28 % $ 322,207 $ 238,001 35 % EBITDA(1) $ 14,404 $ 7,956 81 % $ 39,402 $ 26,162 51 % EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 13 % 9 % 44 % 12 % 11 % 9 % Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 36,616 37,563 (3 %) 36,616 37,563 (3 %) Canada 15,226 15,018 1 % 15,226 15,018 1 % United States 21,390 22,545 (5 %) 21,390 22,545 (5 %) Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 69 % 63 % 10 % 75 % 56 % 34 % Canada 73 % 49 % 49 % 77 % 41 % 88 % United States 67 % 81 % (17 %) 74 % 77 % (4 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 152.9 $ 197.8 (23 %) $ 152.9 $ 197.8 (23 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s third quarter revenue was due primarily to higher United States fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and improved utilization of the compression rental fleet. EBITDA and EBITDA margin increased substantially due to improved fabrication sales margins and a greater revenue contribution from the higher margin rental business. The fabrication sales backlog decreased to $152.9 million compared to the $197.8 million backlog at September 30, 2022. Sequentially, the quarter end backlog decreased $32.7 million due to a moderation of quoting activity converting to sales during the third quarter of 2023 with no corresponding decrease in production activity as well as a shift in customer demand towards renting compression equipment.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30

2023

2022

Change 2023

2022

Change Revenue $ 24,105 $ 28,978 (17 %) $ 78,436 $ 79,944 (2 %) EBITDA(1) $ 5,044 $ 6,896 (27 %) $ 16,177 $ 17,173 (6 %) EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue 21 % 24 % (13 %) 21 % 21 % - Service hours(2) 26,044 30,894 (16 %) 81,920 87,740 (7 %) Canada 12,140 15,506 (22 %) 38,988 42,663 (9 %) United States 6,370 5,073 26 % 18,781 13,783 36 % Australia 7,534 10,315 (27 %) 24,151 31,294 (23 %) Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 926 $ 938 (1 %) $ 957 $ 911 5 % Canada 923 969 (5 %) 955 903 6 % United States 944 914 3 % 980 878 12 % Australia 913 904 1 % 944 937 1 % Utilization(3) 36 % 34 % 6 % 38 % 32 % 19 % Canada 24 % 30 % (20 %) 26 % 27 % (4 %) United States 63 % 50 % 26 % 63 % 46 % 37 % Australia 28 % 39 % (28 %) 31 % 40 % (23 %) Rigs, average for period 79 80 (1 %) 79 80 (1 %) Canada 56 57 (2 %) 56 57 (2 %) United States 11 11 - 11 11 - Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Third quarter activity in the Canadian WS segment was negatively impacted by reduced well abandonment activity following the conclusion of government incentive programs. Negatively impacting third quarter activity in Australia was the removal of a service rig from operation for recertification and upgrades. Segment EBITDA for the third quarter decreased as compared to 2022 due to lower activity and competitive pricing in Canada and Australia.

Corporate

During the third quarter of 2023, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the execution of its 2023 capital expenditure program in preparation for the upcoming winter drilling season in North America. $59.6 million of capital expenditures have been made to September 30, 2023.



Total Energy exited the third quarter of 2023 with $127.6 million of positive working capital, including $29.9 million of cash, and $115 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at September 30, 2023 was 5.35%.

Outlook

Industry conditions remain relatively stable and constructive despite continued global economic uncertainty and volatile commodity prices. Oil and natural gas producers continue to be measured in their drilling and completion programs as they pursue acquisition opportunities and execute on shareholder return strategies. Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, the disciplined deployment of capital and opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

In Australia, the drilling rig removed from service in the second quarter for recertification and upgrades returned to service in mid-October where it is currently deployed on a hydrogen drilling project.

Total Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a $20.0 million increase to the Company’s 2023 capital expenditure budget, which increase is being directed towards growth of the CPS segment’s compression rental fleet in direct response to customer demand. Total Energy intends to finance the remaining $32.5 million of its $92.1 million 2023 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cashflow.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 10, 2023 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 10, 2023 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 0461).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2022 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30 December 31 2023

2022

(unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,885 $ 34,061 Accounts receivable 162,977 154,581 Inventory 101,464 91,614 Prepaid expenses and deposits 24,054 18,847 Income taxes receivable 198 496 Current portion of lease asset 6 378 318,584 299,977 Property, plant and equipment 564,618 567,515 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 894,325 $ 878,615 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 126,861 $ 114,274 Deferred revenue 53,586 63,895 Dividends payable 3,198 2,490 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,339 5,173 Current portion of long-term debt 2,034 1,991 191,018 187,823 Long-term debt 101,463 117,997 Lease liabilities 9,696 9,631 Deferred income tax liability 49,620 41,141 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 251,283 261,109 Contributed surplus 4,076 3,590 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,066 ) (17,032 ) Non-controlling interest 535 552 Retained earnings 310,700 273,804 542,528 522,023 $ 894,325 $ 878,615

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue $ 232,016 $ 207,678 $ 678,638 $ 548,334 Cost of services 175,235 156,803 522,270 427,518 Selling, general and administration 12,027 9,695 33,586 28,589 Other expense (income) 238 (405 ) (208 ) (1,080 ) Share-based compensation 701 312 1,457 791 Depreciation 20,124 19,651 60,421 58,778 Operating income 23,691 21,622 61,112 33,738 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,140 1,062 2,152 2,932 Finance costs, net (1,691 ) (1,911 ) (5,190 ) (5,280 ) Net income before income taxes 23,140 20,773 58,074 31,390 Current income tax expense (recovery) (231 ) 403 140 (39 ) Deferred income tax expense 4,134 3,207 8,479 5,694 Total income tax expense 3,903 3,610 8,619 5,655 Net income $ 19,237 $ 17,163 $ 49,455 $ 25,735 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 19,231 $ 17,179 $ 49,472 $ 25,764 Non-controlling interest 6 (16 ) (17 ) (29 ) Income per share Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 1.22 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 0.60

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income $ 19,237 $ 17,163 $ 49,455 $ 25,735 Foreign currency translation (1,734 ) 8,496 (7,034 ) 8,707 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (1,734 ) 8,496 (7,034 ) 8,707 Total comprehensive income $ 17,503 $ 25,659 $ 42,421 $ 34,442 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 17,497 $ 25,675 $ 42,438 $ 34,471 Non-controlling interest 6 (16 ) (17 ) (29 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 19,237 $ 17,163 $ 49,455 $ 25,735 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 20,124 19,651 60,421 58,778 Share-based compensation 701 312 1,457 791 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,140 ) (1,062 ) (2,152 ) (2,932 ) Finance costs, net 1,691 1,911 5,190 5,280 Foreign currency translation (3,934 ) (405 ) (4,284 ) (1,080 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) (231 ) 403 140 (39 ) Deferred income tax expense 4,134 3,207 8,479 5,694 Income taxes recovered (paid) 202 (102 ) 158 (22 ) Cashflow 40,784 41,078 118,864 92,205 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (13,516 ) (33,689 ) (8,396 ) (73,667 ) Inventory 10,194 123 (9,850 ) (3,467 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (5,353 ) (3,856 ) (5,207 ) (10,105 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (8,066 ) 16,121 10,480 44,960 Deferred revenue (2,104 ) (933 ) (10,309 ) 38,866 Cash provided by operating activities 21,939 18,844 95,582 88,792 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,177 ) (17,063 ) (59,631 ) (42,022 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 4,906 2,083 6,410 5,960 Changes in non-cash working capital items (12 ) 6,603 2,492 9,554 Cash used in investing activities (12,283 ) (8,377 ) (50,729 ) (26,508 ) Financing: Repayment of long-term debt (498 ) (10,651 ) (16,491 ) (41,955 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,558 ) (1,326 ) (4,714 ) (3,607 ) Dividends to shareholders (3,212 ) (2,482 ) (8,944 ) (2,482 ) Repurchase of common shares (2,298 ) (2,248 ) (13,587 ) (8,147 ) Shares issued on exercise of share options 42 85 42 116 Interest paid (2,113 ) (1,887 ) (5,335 ) (5,271 ) Cash used in financing activities (9,637 ) (18,509 ) (49,029 ) (61,346 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 19 (8,042 ) (4,176 ) 938 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,866 42,345 34,061 33,365 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 29,885 $ 34,303 $ 29,885 $ 34,303

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 75,815 $ 21,137 $ 110,959 $ 24,105 $ - $ 232,016 Cost of services 51,265 11,828 94,122 18,020 - 175,235 Selling, general and administration 2,581 2,240 3,327 1,208 2,671 12,027 Other (income) loss 308 7 (131 ) - 54 238 Share-based compensation - - - - 701 701 Depreciation 9,580 4,903 2,585 2,802 254 20,124 Operating income (loss) 12,081 2,159 11,056 2,075 (3,680 ) 23,691 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 9 201 763 167 - 1,140 Finance costs, net (14 ) (28 ) (121 ) (18 ) (1,510 ) (1,691 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,076 2,332 11,698 2,224 (5,190 ) 23,140 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 367,553 176,330 275,886 74,376 180 894,325 Total liabilities 72,824 28,851 110,391 6,980 132,751 351,797 Capital expenditures 9,094 1,643 4,268 1,937 235 17,177





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 111,945 $ 99,790 $ 20,281 $ 232,016 Non-current assets(2) 393,168 129,263 46,240 568,671

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 73,976 $ 18,070 $ 86,654 $ 28,978 $ - $ 207,678 Cost of services 50,189 8,501 77,234 20,879 - 156,803 Selling, general and administration 2,011 1,662 2,139 1,399 2,484 9,695 Other income - - - - (405 ) (405 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 312 312 Depreciation 8,888 4,855 2,415 3,247 246 19,651 Operating income (loss) 12,888 3,052 4,866 3,453 (2,637 ) 21,622 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1 190 675 196 - 1,062 Finance costs, net (8 ) (20 ) (114 ) (8 ) (1,761 ) (1,911 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 12,881 3,222 5,427 3,641 (4,398 ) 20,773 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 358,510 186,260 258,328 87,568 6,418 897,084 Total liabilities 79,604 18,246 110,036 7,121 166,537 381,544 Capital expenditures 10,506 2,260 2,801 1,427 69 17,063





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 98,020 $ 77,165 $ 32,493 $ 207,678 Non-current assets(2) 374,894 149,528 51,074 575,496

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 212,633 $ 65,362 $ 322,207 $ 78,436 $ - $ 678,638 Cost of services 153,466 35,725 273,607 59,472 - 522,270 Selling, general and administration 7,552 6,374 10,122 3,124 6,414 33,586 Other (income) loss 20 - (88 ) - (140 ) (208 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 1,457 1,457 Depreciation 28,107 14,620 7,822 9,091 781 60,421 Operating income (loss) 23,488 8,643 30,744 6,749 (8,512 ) 61,112 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 235 714 836 337 30 2,152 Finance costs, net (44 ) (63 ) (353 ) (51 ) (4,679 ) (5,190 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 23,679 9,294 31,227 7,035 (13,161 ) 58,074 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 367,553 176,330 275,886 74,376 180 894,325 Total liabilities 72,824 28,851 110,391 6,980 132,751 351,797 Capital expenditures 40,528 5,777 6,783 6,308 235 59,631





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 303,329 $ 303,617 $ 71,692 $ 678,638 Non-current assets(2) 393,168 129,263 46,240 568,671

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 183,478 $ 46,911 $ 238,001 $ 79,944 $ - $ 548,334 Cost of services 136,354 25,561 206,556 59,047 - 427,518 Selling, general and administration 5,367 4,990 6,863 3,977 7,392 28,589 Other income - - - - (1,080 ) (1,080 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 791 791 Depreciation 26,647 14,650 7,107 9,667 707 58,778 Operating income (loss) 15,110 1,710 17,475 7,253 (7,810 ) 33,738 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 269 830 1,580 253 - 2,932 Finance costs, net (14 ) (59 ) (288 ) (17 ) (4,902 ) (5,280 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 15,365 2,481 18,767 7,489 (12,712 ) 31,390 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 358,510 186,260 258,328 87,568 6,418 897,084 Total liabilities 79,604 18,246 110,036 7,121 166,537 381,544 Capital expenditures 27,970 5,018 5,562 3,392 80 42,022





Canada United States Australia Total Revenue $ 282,287 $ 166,523 $ 99,524 $ 548,334 Non-current assets(2) 374,894 149,528 51,074 575,496

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

