Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2023 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended
September 30 		  Nine months ended
September 30
  2023 2022 Change   2023 2022 Change
Revenue $ 232,016 $ 207,678 12 %   $ 678,638 $ 548,334 24 %
Operating income   23,691   21,622 10 %     61,112   33,738 81 %
EBITDA(1)   44,955   42,335 6 %     123,685   95,448 30 %
Cashflow   40,784   41,078 (1 %)     118,864   92,205 29 %
Net income   19,237   17,163 12 %     49,455   25,735 92 %
Attributable to shareholders   19,231   17,179 12 %     49,472   25,764 92 %
                       
Per Share Data (Diluted)                      
EBITDA(1) $ 1.10 $ 0.98 12 %   $ 3.00 $ 2.21 36 %
Cashflow $ 1.00 $ 0.95 5 %   $ 2.88 $ 2.14 35 %
                       
Attributable to shareholders:                      
Net income $ 0.47 $ 0.40 18 %   $ 1.20 $ 0.60 100 %
                       
Common shares (000’s)(4)                      
Basic   40,149   42,339 (5 %)     40,555   42,367 (4 %)
Diluted   40,961   43,090 (5 %)     41,291   43,142 (4 %)
                       
                September 30   December 31  
Financial Position at               2023   2022 Change
Total Assets             $ 894,325 $ 878,615 2 %
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 111,159   127,628 (13 %)
Working Capital(2)               127,566   112,154 14 %
Net Debt(3)               -   15,474 (100 %)
Shareholders’ Equity               542,528   522,023 4 %
                       

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 reflect relatively stable industry conditions. Despite lower year over year North American third quarter industry activity levels, market share gains resulting from equipment upgrades contributed to modestly higher third quarter results in 2023 as compared to 2022. Third quarter Australian activity levels were lower compared to the prior year as one drilling rig and one service rig were out of service during the third quarter of 2023 for recertification and upgrades.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended 
September 30
 		Nine months ended 
September 30
  2023
 2022
 Change 2023
   2022
 Change
Revenue $ 75,815   $ 73,976   2 % $ 212,633   $ 183,478   16 %
EBITDA(1) $ 21,670   $ 21,777   -   $ 51,830   $ 42,026   23 %
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue   29 %   29 % -     24 %   23 % 4 %
Operating days(2)   2,880     3,097   (7 %)   7,723     7,885   (2 %)
Canada   2,009     2,041   (2 %)   5,023     4,675   7 %
United States   535     648   (17 %)   1,696     2,045   (17 %)
Australia   336     408   (18 %)   1,004     1,165   (14 %)
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 26,325   $ 23,886   10 % $ 27,532   $ 23,269   18 %
Canada   24,522     22,655   8 %   25,668     21,560   19 %
United States   28,540     26,370   8 %   28,326     24,067   18 %
Australia   33,577     26,100   29 %   35,522     28,729   24 %
Utilization   33 %   35 % (6 %)   30 %   30 % -  
Canada   28 %   29 % (3 %)   24 %   22 % 9 %
United States   48 %   54 % (11 %)   53 %   58 % (9 %)
Australia   73 %   89 % (18 %)   74 %   85 % (13 %)
Rigs, average for period   94     95   (1 %)   94     95   (1 %)
Canada   77     77   -     77     77   -  
United States   12     13   (8 %)   12     13   (8 %)
Australia   5     5   -     5     5   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

CDS segment revenue during the third quarter of 2023 was higher compared with the previous year quarter as lower operating days were more than offset by increased pricing. The deployment of upgraded equipment contributed to the year-over-year increase in third quarter revenue per operating day. Negatively impacting utilization in the United States was the transfer of a triple drilling rig to Canada during the second quarter of 2023 and a general slowdown in industry activity, which was partially offset by higher pricing. Lower Australian utilization due to the removal of a drilling rig from service for recertification and upgrade was partially offset by higher revenue per operating day as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to rate increases arising from previous rig upgrades and fewer standby days due to wet weather in 2023 compared to 2022.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

   Three months ended 
September 30
 		 Nine months ended 
September 30
   2023   2022  Change  2023   2022  Change
Revenue $ 21,137   $ 18,070   17 % $ 65,362   $ 46,911   39 %
EBITDA(1) $ 7,263   $ 8,097   (10 %) $ 23,977   $ 17,190   39 %
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue   34 %   45 % (24 %)   37 %   37 % -  
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 12,825   $ 11,283   14 % $ 42,473   $ 31,075   37 %
Pieces of rental equipment   7,659     9,450   (19 %)   7,659     9,450   (19 %)
Canada   6,767     8,560   (21 %)   6,767     8,560   (21 %)
United States   892     890   -     892     890   -  
Rental equipment utilization   19 %   17 % 12 %   18 %   16 % 13 %
Canada   18 %   16 % 13 %   16 %   15 % 7 %
United States   27 %   27 % -     36 %   27 % 33 %
Heavy trucks   69     71   (3 %)   69     71   (3 %)
Canada   48     48   -     48     48   -  
United States   21     23   (9 %)   21     23   (9 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Third quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2022 due to higher equipment utilization and modestly improved pricing. Lower year over year third quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin was due primarily to equipment and personnel mobilization costs incurred in Canada in advance of the upcoming winter drilling season. A significant number of underutilized rental pieces were disposed of in Canada during the first nine months of 2023.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended
September 30
 		Nine months ended
September 30
 
2023
 2022
 Change
2023
 2022
 Change
Revenue $ 110,959   $ 86,654   28 % $ 322,207   $ 238,001   35 %
EBITDA(1) $ 14,404   $ 7,956   81 % $ 39,402   $ 26,162   51 %
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue   13 %   9 % 44 %   12 %   11 % 9 %
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end   36,616     37,563   (3 %)   36,616     37,563   (3 %)
Canada   15,226     15,018   1 %   15,226     15,018   1 %
United States   21,390     22,545   (5 %)   21,390     22,545   (5 %)
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2)   69 %   63 % 10 %   75 %   56 % 34 %
Canada   73 %   49 % 49 %   77 %   41 % 88 %
United States   67 %   81 % (17 %)   74 %   77 % (4 %)
Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 152.9   $ 197.8   (23 %) $ 152.9   $ 197.8   (23 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s third quarter revenue was due primarily to higher United States fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and improved utilization of the compression rental fleet.   EBITDA and EBITDA margin increased substantially due to improved fabrication sales margins and a greater revenue contribution from the higher margin rental business. The fabrication sales backlog decreased to $152.9 million compared to the $197.8 million backlog at September 30, 2022.   Sequentially, the quarter end backlog decreased $32.7 million due to a moderation of quoting activity converting to sales during the third quarter of 2023 with no corresponding decrease in production activity as well as a shift in customer demand towards renting compression equipment.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three months ended
September 30
 		Nine months ended
September 30
  2023
 2022
 Change 2023
 2022
 Change
Revenue $ 24,105   $ 28,978   (17 %) $ 78,436   $ 79,944   (2 %)
EBITDA(1) $ 5,044   $ 6,896   (27 %) $ 16,177   $ 17,173   (6 %)
EBITDA(1)as a % of revenue   21 %   24 % (13 %)   21 %   21 % -  
Service hours(2)   26,044     30,894   (16 %)   81,920     87,740   (7 %)
Canada   12,140     15,506   (22 %)   38,988     42,663   (9 %)
United States   6,370     5,073   26 %   18,781     13,783   36 %
Australia   7,534     10,315   (27 %)   24,151     31,294   (23 %)
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 926   $ 938   (1 %) $ 957   $ 911   5 %
Canada   923     969   (5 %)   955     903   6 %
United States   944     914   3 %   980     878   12 %
Australia   913     904   1 %   944     937   1 %
Utilization(3)   36 %   34 % 6 %   38 %   32 % 19 %
Canada   24 %   30 % (20 %)   26 %   27 % (4 %)
United States   63 %   50 % 26 %   63 %   46 % 37 %
Australia   28 %   39 % (28 %)   31 %   40 % (23 %)
Rigs, average for period   79     80   (1 %)   79     80   (1 %)
Canada   56     57   (2 %)   56     57   (2 %)
United States   11     11   -     11     11   -  
Australia   12     12   -     12     12   -  

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

Third quarter activity in the Canadian WS segment was negatively impacted by reduced well abandonment activity following the conclusion of government incentive programs. Negatively impacting third quarter activity in Australia was the removal of a service rig from operation for recertification and upgrades.   Segment EBITDA for the third quarter decreased as compared to 2022 due to lower activity and competitive pricing in Canada and Australia.

Corporate

During the third quarter of 2023, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the execution of its 2023 capital expenditure program in preparation for the upcoming winter drilling season in North America. $59.6 million of capital expenditures have been made to September 30, 2023.
        
Total Energy exited the third quarter of 2023 with $127.6 million of positive working capital, including $29.9 million of cash, and $115 million of available credit under its $175 million of revolving bank credit facilities.   The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at September 30, 2023 was 5.35%.

Outlook

Industry conditions remain relatively stable and constructive despite continued global economic uncertainty and volatile commodity prices. Oil and natural gas producers continue to be measured in their drilling and completion programs as they pursue acquisition opportunities and execute on shareholder return strategies.   Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, the disciplined deployment of capital and opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

In Australia, the drilling rig removed from service in the second quarter for recertification and upgrades returned to service in mid-October where it is currently deployed on a hydrogen drilling project.

Total Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a $20.0 million increase to the Company’s 2023 capital expenditure budget, which increase is being directed towards growth of the CPS segment’s compression rental fleet in direct response to customer demand. Total Energy intends to finance the remaining $32.5 million of its $92.1 million 2023 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cashflow.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 10, 2023 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 10, 2023 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 0461).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2022 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  September 30   December 31
  2023
   2022
  (unaudited)   (audited)
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,885     $ 34,061  
Accounts receivable   162,977       154,581  
Inventory   101,464       91,614  
Prepaid expenses and deposits   24,054       18,847  
Income taxes receivable   198       496  
Current portion of lease asset   6       378  
    318,584       299,977  
       
Property, plant and equipment   564,618       567,515  
Income taxes receivable   7,070       7,070  
Goodwill   4,053       4,053  
  $ 894,325     $ 878,615  
       
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 126,861     $ 114,274  
Deferred revenue   53,586       63,895  
Dividends payable   3,198       2,490  
Current portion of lease liabilities   5,339       5,173  
Current portion of long-term debt   2,034       1,991  
    191,018       187,823  
       
Long-term debt   101,463       117,997  
       
Lease liabilities   9,696       9,631  
       
Deferred income tax liability   49,620       41,141  
       
Shareholders' equity:      
Share capital   251,283       261,109  
Contributed surplus   4,076       3,590  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (24,066 )     (17,032 )
Non-controlling interest   535       552  
Retained earnings   310,700       273,804  
    542,528       522,023  
       
  $ 894,325     $ 878,615  

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
  2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
         
Revenue $ 232,016   $ 207,678   $ 678,638   $ 548,334  
         
Cost of services   175,235     156,803     522,270     427,518  
Selling, general and administration   12,027     9,695     33,586     28,589  
Other expense (income)   238     (405 )   (208 )   (1,080 )
Share-based compensation   701     312     1,457     791  
Depreciation   20,124     19,651     60,421     58,778  
Operating income   23,691     21,622     61,112     33,738  
         
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   1,140     1,062     2,152     2,932  
Finance costs, net   (1,691 )   (1,911 )   (5,190 )   (5,280 )
Net income before income taxes   23,140     20,773     58,074     31,390  
         
Current income tax expense (recovery)   (231 )   403     140     (39 )
Deferred income tax expense   4,134     3,207     8,479     5,694  
Total income tax expense   3,903     3,610     8,619     5,655  
         
Net income $ 19,237   $ 17,163   $ 49,455   $ 25,735  
         
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Shareholders of the Company $ 19,231   $ 17,179   $ 49,472   $ 25,764  
Non-controlling interest   6     (16 )   (17 )   (29 )
         
Income per share        
Basic $ 0.48   $ 0.41   $ 1.22   $ 0.61  
Diluted $ 0.47   $ 0.40   $ 1.20   $ 0.60  
         

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

  Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
  2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
         
Net income $ 19,237   $ 17,163   $ 49,455   $ 25,735  
         
Foreign currency translation   (1,734 )   8,496     (7,034 )   8,707  
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period   (1,734 )   8,496     (7,034 )   8,707  
         
Total comprehensive income $ 17,503   $ 25,659   $ 42,421   $ 34,442  
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
         
Shareholders of the Company $ 17,497   $ 25,675   $ 42,438   $ 34,471  
Non-controlling interest   6     (16 )   (17 )   (29 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
September 30		 Nine months ended
September 30
  2023 2022 2023 2022
         
Cash provided by (used in):        
         
Operations:        
Net income for the period $ 19,237   $ 17,163   $ 49,455   $ 25,735  
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:        
Depreciation   20,124     19,651     60,421     58,778  
Share-based compensation   701     312     1,457     791  
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   (1,140 )   (1,062 )   (2,152 )   (2,932 )
Finance costs, net   1,691     1,911     5,190     5,280  
Foreign currency translation   (3,934 )   (405 )   (4,284 )   (1,080 )
Current income tax expense (recovery)   (231 )   403     140     (39 )
Deferred income tax expense   4,134     3,207     8,479     5,694  
Income taxes recovered (paid)   202     (102 )   158     (22 )
Cashflow   40,784     41,078     118,864     92,205  
Changes in non-cash working capital items:        
Accounts receivable   (13,516 )   (33,689 )   (8,396 )   (73,667 )
Inventory   10,194     123     (9,850 )   (3,467 )
Prepaid expenses and deposits   (5,353 )   (3,856 )   (5,207 )   (10,105 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (8,066 )   16,121     10,480     44,960  
Deferred revenue   (2,104 )   (933 )   (10,309 )   38,866  
Cash provided by operating activities   21,939     18,844     95,582     88,792  
Investing:        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (17,177 )   (17,063 )   (59,631 )   (42,022 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment   4,906     2,083     6,410     5,960  
Changes in non-cash working capital items   (12 )   6,603     2,492     9,554  
Cash used in investing activities   (12,283 )   (8,377 )   (50,729 )   (26,508 )
Financing:        
Repayment of long-term debt   (498 )   (10,651 )   (16,491 )   (41,955 )
Repayment of lease liabilities   (1,558 )   (1,326 )   (4,714 )   (3,607 )
Dividends to shareholders   (3,212 )   (2,482 )   (8,944 )   (2,482 )
Repurchase of common shares   (2,298 )   (2,248 )   (13,587 )   (8,147 )
Shares issued on exercise of share options   42     85     42     116  
Interest paid   (2,113 )   (1,887 )   (5,335 )   (5,271 )
         
Cash used in financing activities   (9,637 )   (18,509 )   (49,029 )   (61,346 )
         
Change in cash and cash equivalents   19     (8,042 )   (4,176 )   938  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   29,866     42,345     34,061     33,365  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 29,885   $ 34,303   $ 29,885   $ 34,303  
         

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labor required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 75,815   $ 21,137   $ 110,959   $ 24,105   $ -   $ 232,016  
             
Cost of services   51,265     11,828     94,122     18,020     -     175,235  
Selling, general and administration   2,581     2,240     3,327     1,208     2,671     12,027  
Other (income) loss   308     7     (131 )   -     54     238  
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     701     701  
Depreciation   9,580     4,903     2,585     2,802     254     20,124  
Operating income (loss)   12,081     2,159     11,056     2,075     (3,680 )   23,691  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   9     201     763     167     -     1,140  
Finance costs, net   (14 )   (28 )   (121 )   (18 )   (1,510 )   (1,691 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   12,076     2,332     11,698     2,224     (5,190 )   23,140  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   367,553     176,330     275,886     74,376     180     894,325  
Total liabilities   72,824     28,851     110,391     6,980     132,751     351,797  
Capital expenditures   9,094     1,643     4,268     1,937     235     17,177  


  Canada United States Australia Total
         
Revenue $ 111,945 $ 99,790 $ 20,281 $ 232,016
Non-current assets(2)   393,168   129,263   46,240   568,671

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 73,976   $ 18,070   $ 86,654   $ 28,978   $ -   $ 207,678  
             
Cost of services   50,189     8,501     77,234     20,879     -     156,803  
Selling, general and administration   2,011     1,662     2,139     1,399     2,484     9,695  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (405 )   (405 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     312     312  
Depreciation   8,888     4,855     2,415     3,247     246     19,651  
Operating income (loss)   12,888     3,052     4,866     3,453     (2,637 )   21,622  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   1     190     675     196     -     1,062  
Finance costs, net   (8 )   (20 )   (114 )   (8 )   (1,761 )   (1,911 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   12,881     3,222     5,427     3,641     (4,398 )   20,773  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   358,510     186,260     258,328     87,568     6,418     897,084  
Total liabilities   79,604     18,246     110,036     7,121     166,537     381,544  
Capital expenditures   10,506     2,260     2,801     1,427     69     17,063  


  Canada United States Australia Total
         
Revenue $ 98,020 $ 77,165 $ 32,493 $ 207,678
Non-current assets(2)   374,894   149,528   51,074   575,496

(1)  Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)  Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing    
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 212,633   $ 65,362   $ 322,207   $ 78,436   $ -   $ 678,638  
             
Cost of services   153,466     35,725     273,607     59,472     -     522,270  
Selling, general and administration   7,552     6,374     10,122     3,124     6,414     33,586  
Other (income) loss   20     -     (88 )   -     (140 )   (208 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     1,457     1,457  
Depreciation   28,107     14,620     7,822     9,091     781     60,421  
Operating income (loss)   23,488     8,643     30,744     6,749     (8,512 )   61,112  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   235     714     836     337     30     2,152  
Finance costs, net   (44 )   (63 )   (353 )   (51 )   (4,679 )   (5,190 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   23,679     9,294     31,227     7,035     (13,161 )   58,074  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   367,553     176,330     275,886     74,376     180     894,325  
Total liabilities   72,824     28,851     110,391     6,980     132,751     351,797  
Capital expenditures   40,528     5,777     6,783     6,308     235     59,631  


  Canada United States Australia Total
         
Revenue $ 303,329 $ 303,617 $ 71,692 $ 678,638
Non-current assets(2)   393,168   129,263   46,240   568,671

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

  Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate(1) Total
  Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing     
  Services Services Services      
             
Revenue $ 183,478   $ 46,911   $ 238,001   $ 79,944   $ -   $ 548,334  
             
Cost of services   136,354     25,561     206,556     59,047     -     427,518  
Selling, general and administration   5,367     4,990     6,863     3,977     7,392     28,589  
Other income   -     -     -     -     (1,080 )   (1,080 )
Share-based compensation   -     -     -     -     791     791  
Depreciation   26,647     14,650     7,107     9,667     707     58,778  
Operating income (loss)   15,110     1,710     17,475     7,253     (7,810 )   33,738  
             
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   269     830     1,580     253     -     2,932  
Finance costs, net   (14 )   (59 )   (288 )   (17 )   (4,902 )   (5,280 )
             
Net income (loss) before income taxes   15,365     2,481     18,767     7,489     (12,712 )   31,390  
             
Goodwill   -     2,514     1,539     -     -     4,053  
Total assets   358,510     186,260     258,328     87,568     6,418     897,084  
Total liabilities   79,604     18,246     110,036     7,121     166,537     381,544  
Capital expenditures   27,970     5,018     5,562     3,392     80     42,022  


  Canada United States Australia Total
         
Revenue $ 282,287 $ 166,523 $ 99,524 $ 548,334
Non-current assets(2)   374,894   149,528   51,074   575,496

(1)  Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
(2)  Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of Total Energy as at the effective date of such statements and, in some cases, information supplied by third parties. Although Total Energy believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions and that information received from third parties is reliable, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning industry activity levels, including expectations regarding Total Energy’s future activity levels, market share and compression and process production activity. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and factors including fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, central bank interest rate policy, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy’s ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to Total Energy’s most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

 


