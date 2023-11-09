Tree Island Steel Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel (''Tree Island'' or the ''Company'') (TSX: TSL) announced today its financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, revenues decreased by $26.8 million to $53.4 million from $80.2 million in the same period in 2022. The reduction was the result of declines in steel prices in the quarter influencing market prices for our products, current market headwinds, and lower shipped volume from the previously announced closure of our Etiwanda facility. Gross profit for the third quarter decreased to $6.0 million, from $14.6 million in the same period in 2022, for the same reasons. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $4.1 million, compared to $12.2 million during the same period in 2022 from lower gross profit.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenues decreased by $79.1 million to $192.2 million compared to 2022 and gross profit decreased to $26.9 million from $57.0 million. The decrease is for the same factors as in the quarter. This resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million, compared to $50.3 million during the same period in 2022.

“In the past three months our company’s performance was influenced by declining worldwide steel prices resulting in lower sales prices from our facilities. With the uncertainty in the market, we will remain prudent in managing our inventory and costs,” said Nancy Davies, Chief Operating Officer of Tree Island Steel.

“Amid challenging macroeconomic conditions, we will continue to focus on our operational strengths, delivering quality products to our customers and maintaining the strength of our balance sheet,” said Amar S. Doman, Executive Chairman of Tree Island Steel.





RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($'000 unless otherwise stated) September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 53,366 80,202 192,227 271,318 Cost of sales (46,114) (64,322) (161,576) (210,292) Depreciation (1,213) (1,289) (3,747) (4,010) Gross profit 6,039 14,591 26,904 57,016 Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,213) (3,674) (10,049) (10,731) Operating income 2,826 10,917 16,855 46,285 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 22 (2) 39 (40) Loss on property, plant and equipment sale (7) - (104) - Other expenses - - - (30) Site closure costs - - (1,340) - Financing expenses, net of investment income (429) (629) (846) (1,783) Reorganization costs - (126) (2,097) (126) Income before income taxes 2,412 10,160 12,507 44,306 Income tax expense (468) (2,147) (3,064) (10,445) Net income 1,944 8,013 9,443 33,861 Net income per share 0.07 0.28 0.34 1.19 September 30, December 31, Financial position as at: 2023 2022 Total assets 175,539 176,326 Total non‐current financial liabilities 27,380 27,557 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($'000 unless otherwise stated) September 30,

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income 5,730 2,826 10,917 16,855 46,285 Add back depreciation 1,213 1,289 3,747 4,010 Foreign exchange (loss) gain 22 (2) 39 (40) Adjusted EBITDA1 4,061 12,204 20,641 50,255 1 See definition on Adjusted EBITDA in Section 2 NON‐IFRS MEASURES of the September 30, 2023, MD&A.

About Tree Island Steel



Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, ToughStrand® and ToughPanel® brand names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information with respect to Tree Island including its business, operations and strategies, its dividend policy and the declaration and payment of dividends thereunder as well as financial performance and conditions. The use of forward-looking words such as, "may," "will," "expect" or similar variations generally identify such statements. Any statements that are contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Although management believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties including risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tree Island’s most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis.

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and are based upon certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable based on the information currently available to management. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including the risks outlined in the Company’s most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions, the impact of global health pandemics on the Company, its customers and vendors, the cyclical nature of our business and demand for our products, the results of the Company’s appeal against the notices of reassessment received from the Canada Revenue Agency for taxation years 2015-2018, financial condition of our customers, competition, volume and price pressure from import competition, deterioration in the Company’s liquidity, disruption in the supply of raw materials, volatility in the costs of raw materials, transportation costs and availability, foreign exchange fluctuations, leverage and restrictive covenants, labour relations, trade actions, dependence on key personnel and skilled workers, intellectual property risks, energy costs, un-insured loss, credit risk, operating risk, relocation of certain production equipment from the Etiwanda operations, management of growth, changes in tax, environmental and other legislation, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our publicly filed materials.

This press release has been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee, and contains information that is current as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise noted. Events occurring after that date could render the information contained herein inaccurate or misleading in a material respect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information and management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information contact:

Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations

Tree Island Steel

(416) 962-3300

e-mail: amahdavi@treeisland.com

Website: www.treeisland.com

