America’s Boating Channel Features SHARING THE WATERWAYS from the National Safe Boating Council on Smart TV

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Boating Channel™, the U.S. Coast Guard funded boating safety and boater education video service produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS), now features SHARING THE WATERWAYS from the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) on America’s Boating Channel’s smart TV and online services.

SHARING THE WATERWAYS features tips to help paddlers stay safe when paddling rivers and navigable waterways that may put them in the path of powerboats and personal watercraft. The video will be Featured Now on America’s Boating Channel’s free smart TV app on Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, on AmericasBoatingChannel.com, and on its YouTube channel, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks from November 12 through 18.

SHARING THE WATERWAYS is presented by the NSBC as part of its Boat On Course FREE educational boating safety video series, which takes a practical approach to boating by relating it to the rules of the road when driving a car. The NSBC’s entire video library is now available at bit.ly/NSBConTV.

The announcement was made by America’s Boating Channel’s Vice President of Smart TV, Kathy Strachan, and Peg Phillips, National Safe Boating Council’s Executive Director.

“The NSBC’s SHARING THE WATERWAYS video and its full Boat On Couse series represent exceptional boating safety education content. We’re pleased not only to showcase these titles but also to enable viewers to tune-in anytime to the full NSBC video catalogue at bit.ly/NSBConTV,” said Kathy Strachan.

Peg Phillips added, “Even though you can’t control what other boaters are doing, you can practice safe boating behaviors and lessen your risk while sharing the waterways. We’re excited to have SHARING THE WATERWAYS featured on America’s Boating Channel.

In addition to SHARING THE WATERWAYS, more NSBC videos are featured on America’s Boating Channel’s flagship television offering anytime at bit.ly/NSBConTV. This includes easy-to-understand tips and resources for new and experienced boaters from the NSBC’s programs, such as Boat On Course, Safe Boating Campaign, Get Connected, and more.

Smart TV viewers can subscribe to America’s Boating Channel for free on Apple TV, Roku, and FireTV using their remotes.

On Apple TV, viewers click on Store in their top toolbar, then search for America’s Boating Channel and select Get to install the app. On Roku, viewers select Store, click on Channels, then search for America’s Boating Channel and add the channel. On FireTV, viewers go to Apps on their FireTV Main Menu, then search for Americas Boating Channel and select Get to install the app.

Online, the best way to access the flagship video service offering for free is at AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

Viewers can still also subscribe at no charge to America’s Boating Channel on YouTube to access the service’s original award-winning boating safety and boater education videos.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, safe boating and boater education videos, along with boating themed entertainment and informational television programs. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About National Safe Boating Council

Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating. SafeBoatingCouncil.org

Media Contacts

Yvonne Pentz

National Safe Boating Council

+1 703-361-4294

ypentz@safeboatingcouncil.org

