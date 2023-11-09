Franco Zeffirelli exhibition at the International Opera Festival enriches the operatic culture for the Saudi audience
Franco Zeffirelli exhibition at the International Opera Festival enriches the operatic culture for the Saudi audienceRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the International Opera Festival, the Music Commission unveiled the Franco Zeffirelli Exhibition featuring iconic opera artifacts. This exhibition provides visitors with a complete immersion into the world of opera, introducing them to its diverse forms and offering insights into its history. It showcases costumes and set pieces from renowned global opera productions and is open from November 2nd to 4th at the Red Theater of Princess Noura bint Abdulrahman University.
Franco Zeffirelli is widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures in the world of opera production. Throughout his artistic journey, he demonstrated remarkable talents in multiple creative disciplines. He excelled in the realms of set and costume design, carved a name for himself as an actor, and gained recognition as a writer, director, and producer across various artistic mediums, including opera, drama, cinema, television, and ballet.
Over the course of his illustrious 75-year career, Zeffirelli presented 26 theatrical productions and 99 opera performances, for most of which he personally designed the sets and costumes. He extended his artistic influence to the fields of cinema and television, directing three documentaries and 16 feature films, as well as four opera films and a television series.
Within the exhibition, you'll find iconic costumes worn by artists in the renowned opera production of Otello, which is based on Shakespeare's masterpiece and starred the legendary Spanish opera sensation Plácido Domingo.
Through the International Opera Festival and its associated exhibition, the Music Commission is actively participating in Saudi Arabia's cultural renaissance. This cultural and artistic initiative aims to educate the Saudi audience about opera and global arts, aligning with the goals of the National Culture Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.
Furthermore, the Music Commission actively promotes operatic culture within the local community, enhancing the experiences of citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom through this annual international festival. The festival celebrates opera as a unique and significant musical genre, showcasing it as an important symbol of arts and culture.
This initiative also plays a vital role in supporting and diversifying the music sector, enriching public awareness, fostering an appreciation for global cultures, and offering the local audience an opportunity to experience opera at international standards while gaining insight into its rich history.
