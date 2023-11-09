Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,156 in the last 365 days.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America Named a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2023 Award by the Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago Tribune has named Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) a 2023 Chicagoland Top Workplace. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey which uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.  

Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are truly honored to receive this Top Workplace award for the sixth time. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive and engaging workplace environment which emphasizes high moral and ethical values. I am delighted by the positive sentiment our teammates have expressed toward the corporate culture that we have cultivated.”

About Oil-Dri
Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Contact:
Leslie A. Garber
Manager of Investor Relations
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
InvestorRelations@oildri.com
(312) 321-1515


Primary Logo

You just read:

Oil-Dri Corporation of America Named a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2023 Award by the Chicago Tribune

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more