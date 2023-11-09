Oil-Dri Corporation of America Named a Winner of the Chicagoland Top Workplaces 2023 Award by the Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago Tribune has named Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) a 2023 Chicagoland Top Workplace. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey which uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection.



Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are truly honored to receive this Top Workplace award for the sixth time. This recognition underscores our commitment to fostering an inclusive and engaging workplace environment which emphasizes high moral and ethical values. I am delighted by the positive sentiment our teammates have expressed toward the corporate culture that we have cultivated.”

