Tess Mann Haute Couture Unveils 16 Bridal Designs at Vancouver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

Photo by Arun Nevader at Vancouver Fashion Week. Tess Mann Haute Couture.

USA-based fashion designer, Tess Mann, showcased bridal fashions from the Tess Mann Haute Couture label on the international runway at Vancouver Fashion Week.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Haute Couture announces participation in Vancouver Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024. The fashion house showcased 16 of the latest bridal designs from the brand on the runway on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at David Lam Hall in Vancouver, BC V6A 3V6, Canada.

Tess Mann Haute Couture's bridal collection is designed with premium fabrics and fine detailing, embodying the brand's commitment to luxury industry standards. Each design is meticulously crafted with hand-sewn embellishments, intricate lacework, and delicate beadwork to create a one-of-a-kind wedding gown. All lacework and embroidery is hand-drawn by fashion designer and creative director, Tess Mann.

The collection features a blend of classic and contemporary styles, with each design showcasing the brand's signature attention to detail. From classic A-lines to modern sheath dresses, the collection offers a range of options for brides-to-be looking for the perfect wedding dress.

Vancouver Fashion Week is an international fashion event that highlights the creativity and talent of emerging and established designers from around the globe. Known for its commitment to exploring new trends, Vancouver Fashion Week serves as a platform to discover captivating designs and celebrate the artistry of the fashion industry.

Vancouver Fashion Week is the fastest growing fashion week in the world and the only industry event that actively seeks out to showcase international award-winning designers from over 25 global fashion capitals. Since its inception 22 years ago, VFW has operated with a firm belief in being a well-grounded local initiative with global instincts and intuition.

"We are delighted to be part of Vancouver Fashion Week," says Tess Mann, founder, designer and creative director of Tess Mann Haute Couture. "This event provides an exceptional platform to share our vision with a global audience and celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship inherent in every piece we create. We look forward to showcasing again next year."

“At Vancouver Fashion Week, diversity really is our greatest strength. We bring together the most incredible design talent from across Canada and around the world, presenting the most forward-thinking creative concepts to the industry. Fashion is a truly global phenomenon and it's so inspiring to see such a strong mix of designers all under one roof here in Vancouver.” says Jamal Abdourahman, producer and founder of Vancouver Fashion Week.

The public can view this collection’s lookbooks here: http://tinyurl.com/3av9zxpt and https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybjtx. Retail stores may contact the sales team at meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com for line sheets and more information. Tess Mann Haute Couture is a label under Couture by Tess.

Photography in this press release by Arun Nevader at Vancouver Fashion Week.

About Tess Mann Haute Couture: Tess Mann Haute Couture is the eponymous fashion label founded by internationally recognized designer Tess Mann. Renowned for her avant-garde approach to haute couture, Tess Mann creates one-of-a-kind pieces using luxurious fabrics, exquisite embellishments, and superior craftsmanship. With a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Haute Couture continues to redefine the boundaries of high fashion. Lookbooks and line sheets are available upon request to retail stores worldwide. Follow Tess Mann Haute Couture on Instagram @tessmann_haute_couture and TikTok @tessmannhautecouture.

For all TMHC media inquiries, imagery, and additional information, please contact:

Meredith Corning PR

Meredith (at) meredithcorning (dot) com

About Vancouver Fashion Week: Vancouver Fashion Week is entering its 39th season. Focusing on creating a diverse and eclectic showcase of talented local and international designers, VFW propels featured designers and esteemed brands to the forefront of fashion media and to industry buyers. This runway event is one of the fastest fashion weeks in the world, and since 2001, Vancouver Fashion Week has acted as a stepping-stone for emerging designers to launch their creations into the fashion industry in hopes of one day appearing on the stages of London, Paris, Milan, and New York. Follow Vancouver Fashion Week at @vanfashionweek.

For all VFW media inquiries, imagery, and additional information, please contact:

Vancouver Fashion Week

Media (at) vanfashionweek (dot) com

